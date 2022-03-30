We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. Spain
  5. Navarcles Health Center / Valor-Llimós

Navarcles Health Center / Valor-Llimós

Save this project
Navarcles Health Center / Valor-Llimós
Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

© Simón García© Simón García© Simón García© Simón García+ 11

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Healthcare Center
Navarcles, Spain
  • Architects: Valor-Llimós
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1055
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simón García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cortizo, Faveton, Terrazo Pujol
  • Construction : Contratas Vilor
  • Cost Consultant : Rossell-Giner
  • Structural Engineer : Bernuz-Fernandez
  • Installations : JSS ingenieros
  • Design Team : Jaume Valor, Laura Llimós, Cristian González
  • City : Navarcles
  • Country : Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

Text description provided by the architects. A ground floor building is accessed through a porch, an extension of two rows of existing trees that are preserved. It is a unitary volume of 22x51 meters aligned with the existing pedestrian walkway that joins the various surrounding school facilities.

Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

The program is distributed on both sides of a central strip formed by the waiting room, in clearly differentiated areas for appointments, administration, restricted areas, and facilities. Placing the building at the bottom of the plot creates an entrance square with a parking area and makes the building easily expandable.

Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

Two patios illuminate the center of the building, allowing light and direct views of the outside from the common spaces and waiting rooms. All the rooms for continuous use have natural light, and the health education classroom opens onto a landscaped patio protected from views.

Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

The modulation of the spaces makes it possible to have a modular structure of pillars, beams, and concrete slabs. The facade combines textured in-situ concrete with a ceramic ventilated facade, and the interiors are ceramic tile and OSB, with a textured surface so that the environment changes subtly according to the light of each hour of the day.

Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García
Save this picture!
Planta y elevaciones
Planta y elevaciones
Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

The roof is ventilated, finished with prefabricated stone, providing good thermal and acoustic insulation, while it can be considered a fifth façade, visible from various points near the building.

Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Avinguda Lluís Companys, 2, 08270 Navarcles, Barcelona, España

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Valor-Llimós
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehealthcare centerSpain
Cite: "Navarcles Health Center / Valor-Llimós" [CAP de Navarcles / Valor-Llimós] 30 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979370/navarcles-health-center-valor-llimos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream