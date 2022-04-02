Pool Bar / LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA

+ 16

Bar, Swimming Pool • Mangabeiras, Brazil Architects: LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 720 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Jomar Bragança, Gustavo Xavier

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Indusparquet Stobag A de arte , Arcelor-Mittal , Deca , Del Rei Pedras , Neobambu , Trimble Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Lucas Lage Martins

Project Team : Carla Soares Cruz, Fabio Cardoso, Victor Pinheiro

Client : Casa Cor Minas

Engineering : Hardy Projetos e Execução

Landscape : Nagela Aud

Consultants : Adriana Vasconcelos, Carla Amaral – Iluminação

City : Mangabeiras

Country : Brazil

Very flowing landing. In the pool designed by landscaping master Burle Marx, the office developed and built a temporary bar from scratch for an architectural event from scratch. With a rereading of the modernist curves, the office created a metallic structure with a view of all elements. from the surroundings, the palace of the governors of Minas, the pool, and Serra do Curral, and the city, are all permeable, light, with a connection to nature and the landscaping that seems to embrace and invade the bar on all sides.

In order to create a stripped-down environment around the pool during day-to-day use, the furniture was arranged for different uses, in lounges and lounge chairs, with colors and aesthetic appeal in reference to the paintings painted by Burle Marx.

The bar uses contemporary and universal materials to create an intimate and charming atmosphere that changes at night with punctual and elegant lighting. A deck installed on the floor, with a Japanese wood-burning technique called Shou Sugi Ban, covers the entire environment. A gray quartzite counter at night changes with internal lighting and connects the entire space, next to the zinc counter that mimics the bar's ceiling. “I wanted a space where the pool was the focus during the day, that the center of attention was the perfect job left by Burle Marx and at night the bar when it lit up created an almost poetic connection with its water by its shape and its lightness in space ”, concludes the architect.