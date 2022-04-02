We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Pool Bar / LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA

Pool Bar / LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA

© Gustavo Xavier© Gustavo Xavier© Gustavo Xavier© Gustavo Xavier+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Bar, Swimming Pool
Mangabeiras, Brazil
  • Architects: LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  720
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jomar Bragança, Gustavo Xavier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Indusparquet, Stobag, A de arte, Arcelor-Mittal, Deca, Del Rei Pedras, Neobambu, Trimble
  • Lead Architect : Lucas Lage Martins
  • Project Team : Carla Soares Cruz, Fabio Cardoso, Victor Pinheiro
  • Client : Casa Cor Minas
  • Engineering : Hardy Projetos e Execução
  • Landscape : Nagela Aud
  • Consultants : Adriana Vasconcelos, Carla Amaral – Iluminação
  • City : Mangabeiras
  • Country : Brazil
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Very flowing landing. In the pool designed by landscaping master Burle Marx, the office developed and built a temporary bar from scratch for an architectural event from scratch. With a rereading of the modernist curves, the office created a metallic structure with a view of all elements. from the surroundings, the palace of the governors of Minas, the pool, and Serra do Curral, and the city, are all permeable, light, with a connection to nature and the landscaping that seems to embrace and invade the bar on all sides.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

In order to create a stripped-down environment around the pool during day-to-day use, the furniture was arranged for different uses, in lounges and lounge chairs, with colors and aesthetic appeal in reference to the paintings painted by Burle Marx.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The bar uses contemporary and universal materials to create an intimate and charming atmosphere that changes at night with punctual and elegant lighting. A deck installed on the floor, with a Japanese wood-burning technique called Shou Sugi Ban, covers the entire environment. A gray quartzite counter at night changes with internal lighting and connects the entire space, next to the zinc counter that mimics the bar's ceiling. “I wanted a space where the pool was the focus during the day, that the center of attention was the perfect job left by Burle Marx and at night the bar when it lit up created an almost poetic connection with its water by its shape and its lightness in space ”, concludes the architect.

© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mangabeiras, Belo Horizonte - State of Minas Gerais, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lucas Lage Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolBrazil
Cite: "Pool Bar / LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA" [Bar de Piscina / Lucas Lage Arquitetura] 02 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979369/pool-bar-lucas-lage-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

