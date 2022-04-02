Pool Bar / LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA

-
Architects: LUCAS LAGE ARQUITETURA
- Area : 720 m²
- Year : 2019
-
Photographs :Jomar Bragança, Gustavo Xavier
-
Manufacturers : AutoDesk, Indusparquet, Stobag, A de arte, Arcelor-Mittal, Deca, Del Rei Pedras, Neobambu, Trimble
-
Lead Architect : Lucas Lage Martins
- Project Team : Carla Soares Cruz, Fabio Cardoso, Victor Pinheiro
- Client : Casa Cor Minas
- Engineering : Hardy Projetos e Execução
- Landscape : Nagela Aud
- Consultants : Adriana Vasconcelos, Carla Amaral – Iluminação
- City : Mangabeiras
- Country : Brazil
Very flowing landing. In the pool designed by landscaping master Burle Marx, the office developed and built a temporary bar from scratch for an architectural event from scratch. With a rereading of the modernist curves, the office created a metallic structure with a view of all elements. from the surroundings, the palace of the governors of Minas, the pool, and Serra do Curral, and the city, are all permeable, light, with a connection to nature and the landscaping that seems to embrace and invade the bar on all sides.
In order to create a stripped-down environment around the pool during day-to-day use, the furniture was arranged for different uses, in lounges and lounge chairs, with colors and aesthetic appeal in reference to the paintings painted by Burle Marx.
The bar uses contemporary and universal materials to create an intimate and charming atmosphere that changes at night with punctual and elegant lighting. A deck installed on the floor, with a Japanese wood-burning technique called Shou Sugi Ban, covers the entire environment. A gray quartzite counter at night changes with internal lighting and connects the entire space, next to the zinc counter that mimics the bar's ceiling. “I wanted a space where the pool was the focus during the day, that the center of attention was the perfect job left by Burle Marx and at night the bar when it lit up created an almost poetic connection with its water by its shape and its lightness in space ”, concludes the architect.