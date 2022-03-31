We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House FT / Leonardo Junqueira Arquitetura

House FT / Leonardo Junqueira Arquitetura

© ROMULO FIALDINI© ROMULO FIALDINI© ROMULO FIALDINI© ROMULO FIALDINI+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Detail
Brazil
  • Architects: Leonardo Junqueira Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AllForm, Arali, Deca, Donata, Esquadrias JMAR, Tresuno
  • Lead Architect : Leonardo Junqueira
  • Executive Project : Vitor Azevedo
  • Interior Detailing : Thiago Reis
  • Decoration Assistant : Malu França Pinto
  • Country : Brazil
© ROMULO FIALDINI
Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house located near São Paulo, was designed for a couple with two small children. Situated in a gated community, the ground had a sloped topography towards the street, facing east, which defined the deployment in a "T" shape form, with the pool right in the center, for widening the views to the valley ahead. Distributed in 3 distinct areas, the program includes 6 bedrooms, a social area with integrated spaces, and functional premises, which contain the garage and service facilities. As requested by the clients, the house should be single-footed, which defined its alignment towards the length, being trespassed by the living area volume, with higher ceilings.  

© ROMULO FIALDINI
© ROMULO FIALDINI
© ROMULO FIALDINI
The roof of the social block projects itself in a cantilever, to create the shaded veranda, which integrates into the social area through the inlay of the glass doors frames. The floors are all in the same material, which allows visual integration, masking the perception between interior and exterior. 

© ROMULO FIALDINI
Ground Floor Plan
© ROMULO FIALDINI
© ROMULO FIALDINI
The architectural volume of the bedrooms is coated with continuous frames of slatted aluminum, reinforcing the horizontality and ensuring the privacy of these environments, with the master suite cantilevered over the slope, where the window´s large span tears the concrete façade, bringing the landscape inside. The bedroom´s corridor is illuminated through a large wall of dotted glass, giving light and privacy. 

© ROMULO FIALDINI
The choice of finishing materials was soft stone, Corten steel, glass, and concrete plates. The floor coverings were unified, layering the entire living area, leisure, and swimming pool. The structure combines reinforced concrete and metal beams, allowing large spans in the social area and also the ceiling´s cantilever.

Project gallery

About this office
Leonardo Junqueira Arquitetura
Office

