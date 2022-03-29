FL Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos

+ 20

Houses • Architects: Anastasia Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Bruno Pinheiro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alumont , Bel Lar Casa Contemporânea , Madecaus , iluminar

Architects In Charge : Tomás Horta, Johanna Anastasia

Construction Firm : Hauz Construtora

Structure : Selco Projetos

Landscape Design : Flávia d'Urso

Electrical And Hydraulic Installations : Angela Birchal

Text description provided by the architects. Residence FL is located in Santo André, in the district of Santa Cruz Cabrália, Bahia, on a 20,000 m2 terrain in Alameda do Araripe Condominium. The implantation of the residence was determined by the position of the terrain facing the beach. It is divided into 3 main blocks connected by covered, but open, circulations. Generous gardens separate them, transforming functional circulations into the enjoyment of nature.

On the first block, there are 3 guest suites. On the second block is the social area, with living and dining rooms, a kitchen, and services. On the third block, suites on the 2nd floor generate an open piloti on the lower floor, which is the large balcony of the house that functions as a leisure area. In this way, the view of the beach from the living area of the second block is not obstructed by the third block. In such a manner, all suites face the beach, and consequently, the morning sun. Also, the guest suites face east.

The north and west facades are protected either by ceramic brick cobogós or by large pivoting doors that function as mobile brises. As it is a summer house, it was designed for low-cost maintenance, and, due to the difficulty of access (by ferry), we opted for a more traditional construction system, which could incorporate local labor, despite the fact that the construction company was from another region. Thus, we work with a reinforced concrete structures and masonry closures. Most of the woodwork was done by local workers, in addition to the ceramic bricks, manufactured in the village itself.