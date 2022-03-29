We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  FL Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos

© Bruno Pinheiro
  Architects: Anastasia Arquitetos
  Area: 1100
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Bruno Pinheiro
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alumont, Bel Lar Casa Contemporânea, Madecaus, iluminar
  Architects In Charge: Tomás Horta, Johanna Anastasia
  Construction Firm: Hauz Construtora
  Structure: Selco Projetos
  Landscape Design: Flávia d'Urso
  Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Angela Birchal
© Bruno Pinheiro
Text description provided by the architects. Residence FL is located in Santo André, in the district of Santa Cruz Cabrália, Bahia, on a 20,000 m2 terrain in Alameda do Araripe Condominium. The implantation of the residence was determined by the position of the terrain facing the beach. It is divided into 3 main blocks connected by covered, but open, circulations. Generous gardens separate them, transforming functional circulations into the enjoyment of nature.

© Bruno Pinheiro
© Bruno Pinheiro
© Bruno Pinheiro
On the first block, there are 3 guest suites. On the second block is the social area, with living and dining rooms, a kitchen, and services. On the third block, suites on the 2nd floor generate an open piloti on the lower floor, which is the large balcony of the house that functions as a leisure area. In this way, the view of the beach from the living area of the second block is not obstructed by the third block. In such a manner, all suites face the beach, and consequently, the morning sun. Also, the guest suites face east.

© Bruno Pinheiro
© Bruno Pinheiro
Floor plan
© Bruno Pinheiro
The north and west facades are protected either by ceramic brick cobogós or by large pivoting doors that function as mobile brises. As it is a summer house, it was designed for low-cost maintenance, and, due to the difficulty of access (by ferry), we opted for a more traditional construction system, which could incorporate local labor, despite the fact that the construction company was from another region. Thus, we work with a reinforced concrete structures and masonry closures. Most of the woodwork was done by local workers, in addition to the ceramic bricks, manufactured in the village itself.

© Bruno Pinheiro
Anastasia Arquitetos
Cite: "FL Residence / Anastasia Arquitetos" [Residência FL / Anastasia Arquitetos] 29 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

