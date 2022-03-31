In S&N Resort / penda China

+ 44

Hotels • Beijing, China
Architects: penda China

Area: 1700 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Zhi Xia

Lead Architects: Dayong Sun, Shuyan Wan

Site. Located in West Dharma Village, Fangshan District, Beijing, In S&N Resort is favorably sited amidst mountains and trees. Legend has it that the twenty-eighth generation of Bodhidharma disciples of Shaolin Temple in Songshan traveled across the world. When passing through the Baihuashan area, they built temples, spread Buddhism, did good deeds, and cured the illnesses of local people under the protection of Bodhidharma. To commemorate the virtues of Dharma, the mountain peak there is called Dharma Mountain and the village is the so-called West Dharma Village. Based on an originally built residential cluster, the 1700 square-meter construction has been replanned and designed. A stream flows gently down the mountain passing through the middle of the site. Huge stones pillow in the river, rounded after years of scouring; many trees grow in the water. The surrounding context is natural and quiet, offering a hint of Zen and depicting a fictitious land of peace.

With highlighted keywords “wildness” and “luxury”, the design offers a place for people to escape urban routines and chill during holidays, returning their bodies and mind to nature. The new design is a two-story building, constructed in harmony with water. Each guest room can enjoy the natural landscape, initiating a dialogue between man and nature. The overall planning and design echo the surrounding village form and closely connect the architecture with the site context. The design, villages, and surrounding natural environment are organically integrated.

Construction and materials. The overall architectural form fluctuates with the mountain’s ups and downs. The construction logic is a combination of different characteristics of southern and northern folk houses in China. Not far from the site is the famous residential settlement named “Cuan”, an iconic stone residential typology in north China. Therefore, the solid foundation of the building is made of brick and stone. The wood structure on the second floor is inspired by the architectural structure of Naxi folk houses in a southern province, Yunnan. In a modern context, folk house typologies can be flexibly combined and grafted, breaking the boundary of time and space to form a new composition of folk house forms.

The design benefits from the new composition in numerous ways. The solid stone structure at the bottom not only blocks moisture and stabilizes the foundation, but also organically integrates the building with site environment, giving the building a sense of growth. It fully embodies the concept of organic architecture. Stone building materials are selected around the site, and the construction is also manually built by local craftsmen. The building fully reflects regional characteristics and spirit of the site, forming unity and continuity with the context. The sloping roof echoes traditional residential building forms, creating a subtle and calm ambiance of the hotel. The two-story building adopts light and flexible wood structure, simultaneously constructing a natural and livable indoor space. The application combination of wood and stone enriches the space with layers of pleasant qualities.

Programs and Activities. The hotel lobby and guestrooms, which are connected by a bridge, face each other across the water, allowing guests to fully experience the attractive natural environment while stepping into the site. A total of 24 guestrooms are offered, including waterfront rooms and terraced rooms. The design maximizes the great views around the site and makes the building an integral part of the environment. Terraces are designed as platforms for guests to chat, drink tea and enjoy the beautiful scenery within a natural setting. The infinity pool in the hotel courtyard makes a perfect place for the hot summer. Inside the hotel, wide French windows in hotel rooms frame beautiful outdoor scenery, including the red bricks, blue water, and green mountains in a live painting. Some interior walls of the hotel are decorated with exposed stones, highlighting the uniqueness of the generous space and creating a low-profile yet vibrant place. The elaborate design and placement of artworks inside the building reflect the taste of Oriental aesthetics. In such orderly spaces, people instantly become quiet and open-minded. At night, the lighting of the hotel building and that of the landscape corridor complement each other naturally, creating a pleasant holiday environment that makes people linger. With babbling streams and beautiful mountain views, the hotel releases a peaceful, calming, comfortable and relaxing feeling from inside out, interpreting what is called extreme romance of wild luxury.

Landscape. The landscape design, giving due respect to the existing landscape, primarily centers on renovation and softening the environment so that travelers can enjoy the tranquil and peaceful nature. The plain hotel form is well integrated into the surrounding environment; the unrestrained and generous layout, complete leisure facilities, luxurious and comfortable accommodations relax both the body and mind. Dharma Hotel is a perfect integration of the conflicting “wildness” and “luxury” and an expression of people's yearning for embracing nature. The high land level makes it a good place to watch the clouds, the sunrise and the sunset, smell the flowers, listen to forest winds and see the stars. It is an ideal destination for one to rest, relax and seclude from the bustling and hustling of cities.

Trees in a stream running across the site make the natural landscape of the guestrooms and present changing views in different seasons. In lush summer, it is a rare resort for hiking in the mountains along streams; in colorful autumn, flowers bloom as quietly as they fall in the courtyard; in white winter, the red plum blossoms are set off by the white snow, such a gorgeous sight. A place of pure nature is found in the remote and peaceful village.