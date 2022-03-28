New European Architecture Platform LINA Supporting Emerging Professionals Launches in June

A new European architecture platform will launch in June this year, with the scope of supporting emerging architects and at the same time mobilizing the profession's efforts in delivering a sustainable, circular built environment. Operating on a grant from the Creative Europe initiative, LINA brings together 28 European and Mediterranean organizations from 23 countries, among which are several European biennials, triennials and festivals, museums, research networks and laboratories, publishing houses and universities. A successor to the Future Architecture platform, the initiative will be coordinated by the Faculty of Architecture at the University of Ljubljana and directed by Matevž Čelik.
LINA, standing for Learning, Interacting and Networking in Architecture will coagulate architectural efforts to address environmental challenges and will support and disseminate ideas that would help deliver the European Green Deal. Through a programme of research, workshops, exhibitions, conferences and publishing projects, LINA will embody the ethos of the New European Bauhaus, championing the development of sustainable architecture. The platform addresses both young professionals and senior students, fostering, as described by the European Commission, an "innovative melting pot model for emerging professionals."
The central philosophy of the platform will be to increase the environmental orientation of the architectural activity through young professionals' projects. The project offers a new working model in architecture where young professionals will be able to participate in education, research, production and dissemination of their ideas to adapt architecture to the circular economy and environmental challenges. - LINA Platform Director, Matevž Čelik
Over the next three years, the platform will organize regular conferences presenting innovative ideas and projects while also supporting young professionals in researching and prototyping new strategies for environmentally responsible design. LINA will help disseminate this new knowledge to the general public through exhibitions and events and provide architects with a networking platform, thus fostering collaboration among various architectural organizations in Europe. The programme will launch in June, and the first conference will take place in autumn. The platform programme will end in 2025 and, if reconfirmed, could continue until 2029.
- Project duration: 2022 - 2025
- Platform coordinator: Faculty of Architecture, University of Ljubljana
- Platform members: Beta, Timisoara Architecture Biennale, Tbilisi Architecture Biennale, Forecast Berlin, Theatrum Mundi Paris/London, Copenhagen Architecture Festival, Belgrade International Architecture Week, Sarajevo Architecture Days, Kosovo Architecture Foundation, Irish Architecture Foundation, Mies van der Rohe Foundation Barcelona, House of Architecture Graz, VI PER Gallery Prague, Museum of Estonian Architecture Talinn, MAXXI National Museum of XXI Century Art Rome, Swiss Architecture Museum Basel, Architektūros fondas Vilnius, Dpr-Barcelona, Architectuul Berlin, Association of Architects of Istria, Luma Foundation Arles, Architecture Triennale Oslo, Architecture Triennale Lisbon, Design Academy Eindhoven, Barleti University Tirana, Notre Dame University Louiaize Lebanon, Institute of Architecture and Design at Technical University of Vienna, Department of Architectural Design at the ETSAM, Polytechnic University of Madrid