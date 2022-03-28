New European Architecture Platform LINA Supporting Emerging Professionals Launches in June

A new European architecture platform will launch in June this year, with the scope of supporting emerging architects and at the same time mobilizing the profession's efforts in delivering a sustainable, circular built environment. Operating on a grant from the Creative Europe initiative, LINA brings together 28 European and Mediterranean organizations from 23 countries, among which are several European biennials, triennials and festivals, museums, research networks and laboratories, publishing houses and universities. A successor to the Future Architecture platform, the initiative will be coordinated by the Faculty of Architecture at the University of Ljubljana and directed by Matevž Čelik.

LINA, standing for Learning, Interacting and Networking in Architecture will coagulate architectural efforts to address environmental challenges and will support and disseminate ideas that would help deliver the European Green Deal. Through a programme of research, workshops, exhibitions, conferences and publishing projects, LINA will embody the ethos of the New European Bauhaus, championing the development of sustainable architecture. The platform addresses both young professionals and senior students, fostering, as described by the European Commission, an "innovative melting pot model for emerging professionals."

The central philosophy of the platform will be to increase the environmental orientation of the architectural activity through young professionals' projects. The project offers a new working model in architecture where young professionals will be able to participate in education, research, production and dissemination of their ideas to adapt architecture to the circular economy and environmental challenges. - LINA Platform Director, Matevž Čelik

Related Article Matevž Čelik on Future Architecture Platform and Coming Changes

Over the next three years, the platform will organize regular conferences presenting innovative ideas and projects while also supporting young professionals in researching and prototyping new strategies for environmentally responsible design. LINA will help disseminate this new knowledge to the general public through exhibitions and events and provide architects with a networking platform, thus fostering collaboration among various architectural organizations in Europe. The programme will launch in June, and the first conference will take place in autumn. The platform programme will end in 2025 and, if reconfirmed, could continue until 2029.