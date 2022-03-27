We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Saint-Roch YMCA Community Center / STGM Architectes + CCM2 Architectes

Saint-Roch YMCA Community Center / STGM Architectes + CCM2 Architectes

Save this project
Saint-Roch YMCA Community Center / STGM Architectes + CCM2 Architectes

© Stéphane Groleau© Stéphane Groleau© Stéphane Groleau© Stéphane Groleau+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Offices
Quebec, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Groleau
© Stéphane Groleau

Text description provided by the architects. The project includes the creation of a community center and office rental space. The first 3 levels as well as 2 basement levels for the community center and above, rental office spaces on 2 levels (base building) for a total of 9 600m2. The community center portion includes a common hall, 5-lane swimming pool, double gymnasium, running track, and training room. The community center is multi-purpose and divisible spaces for community and sports use, community kitchen, landing, administrative offices, youth-seniors room, meeting rooms, and technical rooms. The main challenges are:

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Groleau
© Stéphane Groleau

- Create a legible, unifying, and recognizable architectural signature;
- Contribute to the enrichment of the built environment, the definition of public spaces and visual perspectives;
- Optimal organization according to the limited space on the site and its longitudinal configuration:
- Contribute and integrate the project into a context where the history of the site is omnipresent;
- Integrate notions of sustainable development.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Groleau
© Stéphane Groleau

Located in a dense urban context, the project is inserted in a transitional place between the Lower Town and the Upper Town. On the one hand, there are breathtaking views of the Upper Town and the cliff, and on the other, a direct link to urban life, commercial and social activities, and the residents of the St-Roch district, via Du Pont Street and Charest Boulevard. The architectural concept is based on the dialogue of the project with the landscape and the cliff.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Groleau
© Stéphane Groleau

The proximity of this rock face, its visual presence, and its physical characteristics consisting of geological strata, recessed and projected surfaces, and fragments of quartz with different opacities inspired the architecture of the community center. The horizontal expression of the levels, the overhanging volumes, and facades, the different degrees of opacity of the glass contribute to the dialogue.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

A place of convergence, the community center is intended to be a gathering place in the heart of the community, a place dedicated to the promotion of healthy lifestyles whose architecture, through its great transparency, allows a glimpse of the activities and vitality of its users.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Groleau
© Stéphane Groleau

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Quebec, Quebec, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STGM Architectes
Office
CCM2 Architectes
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerOfficesCanada
Cite: "Saint-Roch YMCA Community Center / STGM Architectes + CCM2 Architectes" 27 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979144/saint-roch-ymca-community-center-stgm-architectes-plus-ccm2-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream