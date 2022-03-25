We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Uganda
  5. The Guesthouse / Petra Veljkovic + Flavius Tinco

The Guesthouse / Petra Veljkovic + Flavius Tinco

Save this project
The Guesthouse / Petra Veljkovic + Flavius Tinco

© Tobias Creta© Tobias Creta© Tobias Creta© Tobias Creta+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Houses
Buyaga, Uganda
  • Designers: Flavius Tinco, Petra Veljkovic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  463
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tobias Creta
  • Lead Architects : Petra Veljkovic, Flavius Tinco
  • Project Manager : Andrei Feher
  • Structural Engeneer : Flaviu-Andrei Strateanu
  • Civil Engeneer : Nafuye Eustace Chalimpa
  • City : Buyaga
  • Country : Uganda
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta

Text description provided by the architects. In the course of the project, The Guest House architectural challenges of a one-to-one design process have been taken on and outworked in the form of a diploma thesis of the TU Vienna masters program in architecture within a team of two. The goal was to design a housing project for a NGO in Buyaga Village, Uganda, to plan this in advance and to take over the execution of the planned building.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta

Through the commitment of the organization Hannah Christian Aid, an education and healthcare center is being set up in the area. The project consists of a multi-part construction project - smaller buildings with different functions. On one building plot there is a boarding school, a library, a canteen, school classes and a clinic. On the plot next to it, it was necessary to plan and build the living quarters for temporary helpers, the so-called Guesthouse.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta
Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective

This building was planned in detail and executed on-site by Petra Veljkovic and Flavius Tinco with the help of local workers and volunteers. Based on the development area, they researched the architectural traditions and the cultural context as well as the materials and resources in the project area. This served as the basis of the concept and is reflected in the draft. Technical solutions for the prevailing climatic conditions were found and elaborated in detail. Also, it is important to note that the project was financed by donations as well as Crowdfunding, which was also organized and set up by the architects.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta

Gently embedded in its surroundings, the long structure with its flying roof blends harmoniously into the flat landscape. The linear and clear architecture makes the building appear inconspicuous at first glance. A closer look reveals the playful character of the building. The massively exposed clay brick facade is replaced in sections by a semi-transparent front made of locally available eucalyptus wood. Thoughtful details such as the floor-to-ceiling mahogany window elements and a large opening in the roof speak a modern design language, whereby the materials are unmistakably local.

Save this picture!
Section - Detailed
Section - Detailed

The design clearly reflects the community-oriented character of the guesthouse and the client's priorities. A covered outdoor space, which functions as a meeting place, is divided into generally accessible functional areas by free-standing spatial structures. The closed rooms, which are perceived as a structure within the structure due to the decoupling from the roof, contain private uses.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta
Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta

The free-standing of the building and the decoupling of the roof is a decisive part of the ventilation concept, which is naturally fulfilled by constructive measures. This creates a room arrangement in blocks of 2, in which the rooms are used identically or belong together. The size of the rooms is measured by the time that is to be actively used in them. Since the bedroom is supposed to be a place of rest and only for sleeping, square meters are deliberately saved and functional rooms are planned in a minimal space with functional furniture.

Save this picture!
© Tobias Creta
© Tobias Creta

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Petra Veljkovic
Office
Flavius Tinco
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingResidential ArchitectureHousesUganda
Cite: "The Guesthouse / Petra Veljkovic + Flavius Tinco" 25 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979093/the-guesthouse-petra-veljkovic-plus-flavius-tinco> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream