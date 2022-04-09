House of the Flying Trees / Open AD

+ 36

Landscape Architect : Zane Legzdina

Developer : R.Evolution City

City : Riga

Country : Latvia

Text description provided by the architects. An apartment complex in the historical center of Riga, HOFT comprises the remaining 19th century Art Nouveau facade building (by architect Karl Johann Felsko) with two additional floors and a seven-story travertine-clad new volume. Every one of the 42 apartments (ranging in size from 76 m2 to 232 m2) has its own balcony overlooking a central courtyard.

While today it’s not uncommon for courtyards to function as car parks, at HOFT the architects directed traffic into a freshly constructed underground parking lot. The outdoor haven is therefore reserved for residents to enjoy and connect with each other. The lobbies and common rooms reflect this idea and provide space to meet and mingle on shared ground.

The ‘flying’ bonsai trees are both an homage to Art Nouveau with its nature-inspired motifs and an innovative way to enhance the presence of greenery in the city. They ‘fly’ at many levels in specially designed boxes to be visible at all times, and provide comfort and inspiration to residents and their guests. The trees are at the heart of the building’s identity and are reflected in the logo, graphic design, and the entrance gates into the courtyard.

Thanks to its location, HOFT is lucky to face some of Riga’s most striking examples of Art Nouveau, and the architects made sure to embrace this. All front-facing rooms benefit from large windows, so the facades across the street contribute to the atmosphere, becoming an integral part of the interior. In the indoor communal areas, Art Nouveau is interpreted in the choice of shapes, materials, and the overall flow of the space. Where possible, interior features were kept intact. Interiors are completed with original artwork by local artist Klavs Loris.

HOFT illustrates that city centers can still be very liveable in the 21st century and that living in an urban apartment can be combined with having access to the outdoors and community.