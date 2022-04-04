When Art, Architecture and Urbanism Converse: Getting to Know the Work of Nitsche Architects

Save this picture! Edifício João Moura / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © Nelson Kon

A call that comes from the cradle, creativity, the act of transforming ideas into materials, are some of the words to introduce Nitsche Arquitetos, which in its practice remains in a constant reinvention from the questions that are posed about space and life. Daughter and sons of artists Marcello Nitsche and Carmela Gross, siblings Lua Nitsche, Pedro Nitsche and João Nitsche founded the office that works on two fronts: architectural projects – headed by Lua and Pedro, architects trained at FAUUSP in 1996 and 2000, respectively – and works of art and visual communication – led by João, a visual artist who graduated from FAAP in 2002.

Seeing architecture as the construction of the liveable space, always in relation to the scale of the human being, the Nitsche brothers look for qualities in space that go beyond the program and its use, so that their works show special attention to the way in which architecture is constructed and to the context, whether in São Paulo or in the Atlantic Forest.

Residência Piracaia / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © Nelson Kon

Watchful to innovations, the office seeks to be in tune with construction techniques and materials, finding the bases of its architecture in the industrialization of processes and in the simplification and rationalization of the project. Therefore, they offer projects that carry the complexity of a simple language, in which the construction method and the program are easily read, but worked on in detail, resulting in fast construction systems and buildings that relate to the environment from, also, the versatility of experiences that they provide to the space.

See architectural and artistic projects by Nitsche Architects that have already been published in ArchDaily Brasil below:

Casa Guarujá / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © André Scarpa

Residência Jurumirim / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © André Scarpa

Edifício João Moura / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © Nelson Kon

Residência Piracaia / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © Nelson Kon

Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © André Scarpa

Destilaria em Torrinha / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © André Scarpa

Picos do Jaraguá / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © Nitsche Arquitetos

Desconstrução Civil / Nitsche Arquitetos. Foto: © Pedro Mascaro