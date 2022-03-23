We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Brick Lattice House / Srijit Srinivas Architects

Brick Lattice House / Srijit Srinivas Architects

Save this project
Brick Lattice House / Srijit Srinivas Architects

© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian© Justin Sebastian+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thiruvananthapuram, India
  • Architects: Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Justin Sebastian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ikea, Jaquar, Changi Lighting, Decowood, Electrodynamic, Geosam, Prisha, Trojan, Tulip & Hybec
  • Design Team : Remya Raveendran, Sriya S., Deepika
  • Project Coordinator : Kumaraswami A.
  • Civil Contractor : Judeson Antony
  • Clients : Mr. Rajnath R. & Dr. Preetha B.
  • Text Author : J. George
  • City : Thiruvananthapuram
  • Country : India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Text description provided by the architects. The house sited on a small 222m2 plot in a very crowded semi urban locality in Kerala’s capital city is overlooked by three floors of classrooms of an adjacent educational institution. The Clients - a small family comprising of an engineer, a doctor & their son, wanted their home to be a private and homely oasis amidst the crowded bustle of their busy locality. This presented an acute design challenge, but nonetheless was also typical for residential briefs in dense urban contexts. The design solution that evolved opted for a cuboid envelope, perforated with a brick lattice façade for the front elevation. This approach helped maximize built-up area, whilst allowing for air circulation without sacrificing privacy for the occupants.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

The ground floor has a covered double-car porch, sit out, separate living and dining rooms, two bedrooms with dress rooms and toilets, an open kitchen, adjacent work and utility areas. Both the Living Room and Guest Bedroom on the ground floor opens out to the front lawn via large windows, thereby benefiting from a perception of extended space. The first floor has two ensuite bedrooms with walk-through dress area, as well as ‘combo spaces’ for a home library, study and gym.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Vertically the internal spaces are tied together by means of the double-height exposed brick finished light well visibly expanding the dining room upwards, and experientially making it the anchor point of the home. This is accentuated by bringing in landscaping into the building envelope via a narrow internal courtyard decked with planting bathed with sunlight from above -thus creating a changing but pleasing effect across the day. Open kitchen plan further extends out the adjacent dining room along one axis, and then also opens out to a landscaped deck towards the rear.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
South elevation & section Y-Y
South elevation & section Y-Y
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

The minimalist nature of the design philosophy deployed finds further expression in the custom-built furniture used throughout the house. This approach also finds expression in the interior design- from colour of kitchen cabinets, to wardrobes, the soft furnishing et al – to blend well with the inviting colour of brick and plaster finish. Similarly open kitchen and its careful interior detailing gives a wonderful aesthetic feel dovetailed with functionality.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

The juxtaposition of exposed brickwork with alternating plastered surfaces endows a subtle touch to both internal and external facades. This house is an example of how an exposed brick house can be very modern and not necessarily rustic. Overall form of the house has been kept simple- platonic cuboid with a slight slant in front, as dictated by the site. This is complemented by use of brick lattice treatment on the front façade to engender much needed privacy for living and sleeping spaces on upper floor, whilst allowing unhindered entry of cooling breezes for air circulation.

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

The planning scheme employed allows spaces to flow into one other, whilst keeping circulation and living spaces well defined. Every place in the house calmly radiates charm and visual beauty and has elegantly addressed original design brief for secluded, homely sanctuary even in the crowded setting of its dense urban milieu. 

Save this picture!
© Justin Sebastian
© Justin Sebastian

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Brick Lattice House / Srijit Srinivas Architects" 23 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979001/brick-lattice-house-srijit-srinivas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream