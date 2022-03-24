We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Burger Grill Restaurant / Atelier Paralelo

Burger Grill Restaurant / Atelier Paralelo

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
Brasilia, Brazil
  • Architects: Atelier Paralelo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Gerdau, Isoeste
  • Lead Architect : Thiago de Andrade
  • Designs : Raquel Vitória
  • Images : Gustavo Santos
  • Project Team : Manoel Fonseca, José Henrique Freitas, Raquel Vitória e Gustavo Santos
  • Building Management : C12 Construtora
  • Electrical Installations Project : Mário José Souza Santos
  • Hydrosanitary Installations Project : Milton Torma
  • Concrete Structural Calculation : Yasser Vasconcelos
  • Structural Calculation Steel Structure : Vladimir Villaverde Barban
  • City : Brasilia
  • Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. This burger restaurant is located at the Brasilia International Airport. The airport exterior food court was created in 2020 to join the pick-up and drop-off area.

It was thought as a kiosk that would defy the typical design logic and trends of burger restaurants, which use many dark elements, with strong focused lightning and industrial style decorations. We referenced the best steel structures in architecture and aimed at the aesthetic possibilities of lightness as the starting point of the design.

The two main laminated “I” shaped columns and two steel rods inside the kiosk holds the “V” shaped roof, which overhangs all sides, with a long cantilever on the front façade. A structural central gutter unites the two main columns, whilst their “I” shape hides the drainage pipes form the roof. 

Layout
Layout
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

The service counter made of reinforced concrete is outside the kiosk, as an independent element, being part of the food court. Thus, making a subtle transition to the open space, in opposition to the other kiosks on the public square. The kitchen interior is visible through the counter, revealing the food carefulness, the way the burgers are made and the place’s simplicity. Opposite of the front façade, all the other sides are covered in steel frame panels for advertising and to guarantee the support walls for kitchen appliances and technical rooms. 

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Brasília - Integrated Region of Desarrollo del DF and Surroundings, Brasília - Distrito Federal, Brazil

About this office
Atelier Paralelo
Office

