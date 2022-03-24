We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Berglen Conversion and New Building / studio inebi

Berglen Conversion and New Building / studio inebi

© Valentin Jeck

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Greifensee, Switzerland
  Architecture : Christine Bickel
  City : Greifensee
  Country : Switzerland
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

Text description provided by the architects. This spacious detached house from the 1960s is located in the municipality of Greifensee, with an unobstructed view over the lake and the Alps.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
Plans
Plans
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

The three siblings who grew up in the house wanted to share the property as three individual families in the future. We have created equal living spaces for the three parties.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

This is made possible by cleverly dividing the existing single-family house and constructing a new building.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

All three units have an equal entrance area, free view of the lake from the living room, one bedroom on the ground floor, and three bedrooms on the upper floor. The garden with its beautiful pond and pool is shared by the three families.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

Project gallery

studio inebi
Cite: "Berglen Conversion and New Building / studio inebi" 24 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

