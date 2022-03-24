Berglen Conversion and New Building / studio inebi

+ 31

Architecture : Christine Bickel

City : Greifensee

Country : Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. This spacious detached house from the 1960s is located in the municipality of Greifensee, with an unobstructed view over the lake and the Alps.

The three siblings who grew up in the house wanted to share the property as three individual families in the future. We have created equal living spaces for the three parties.

This is made possible by cleverly dividing the existing single-family house and constructing a new building.

All three units have an equal entrance area, free view of the lake from the living room, one bedroom on the ground floor, and three bedrooms on the upper floor. The garden with its beautiful pond and pool is shared by the three families.