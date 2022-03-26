We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa do Parque House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

Casa do Parque House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

Save this project
Casa do Parque House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8073 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2015
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  thyssenkrupp, 7BALL, Artimex, Básica Home, Demuner, Ornato, Pavimenti, Portobello
  • Lead Architects : Sidney Quintela
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

“Casa do Parque” house is located in Salvador/Bahia in Brazil. It is a renovation project, but the house was completely redesigned in order to match the owner´s requirements. The goal was to create more floor areas and improve the living flow.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

In terms of materials, the scheme envisaged glazed walls and textured concrete onto the facades, beautifully applied to create a friendly contrast to the surrounding landscape. This was carefully chosen, providing a surprising patch of lush greenery that can be seen from each level of the house.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

It is approached by two accesses at the lower level, which is at the same level as the garage. One access is through a panoramic lift that connects all the 4 levels of the house and the other access is through an external staircase on the lefthand side, conceived to be as green as possible, leading all the way up to the living areas, which include swimming pool, decking area, and Spa.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The result of the project is a contemporary house that integrates the outside with the inside area by adopting big windows which also allowed maximizing natural light and natural ventilation. Thus, all the openings were designed to take full advantage of the singularities of the plot, the abundant native vegetation that surrounds the house gives its occupants privacy and pleasant natural scenery.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa do Parque House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning" [Casa do Parque / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning] 26 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978952/casa-do-parque-house-sidney-quintela-architecture-plus-urban-planning> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream