We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. House in Pedrezuela / Slow Studio

House in Pedrezuela / Slow Studio

Save this project
House in Pedrezuela / Slow Studio

© Salva López© Salva López© Salva López© Salva López+ 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Sustainability
Pedrezuela, Spain
  • Architects: Slow Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2476 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Salva López
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  La Paloma cerámicas, Proyectos Claudin 4D
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

Text description provided by the architects. The clients come to the studio with a simple program for a three-bedroom house that meets their current and future needs for living and teleworking. They are a young couple with tremendous enthusiasm to live a quiet life enjoying their home in contact with nature and close to their family, and the plot is perfect as it borders a beautiful olive grove.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

The implementation of the project starts from this ideal plot, with an elongated shape facing south and with a slight slope down from the street to a completely flat area where to position the house.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

Thus, the design is a simple rectangular plan scheme in which the spaces follow one another from more public to more private, divided by a courtyard that improves natural lighting and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

The privacy of the house on the west facade is affected by the house of a neighbor with direct views over the plot and for this reason, the parking lot is located in this orientation, separated from the house with an access pergola.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

The south façade is protected by a vegetal pergola that helps to increase privacy and acts as an excellent natural sunlight regulator.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

One of the key points of the bioclimatic strategy is the fact that all the rooms, both common areas, and bedrooms, have a rigorous south orientation, a peculiarity that allows an excellent passive thermal performance of all living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

We take advantage of the heat gains that we get thanks to large openings to the south, which accumulate in inertia walls and whose temperature we maintain thanks to excellent exterior insulation.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

On the north side, on the other hand, we need a thermal cushion to protect us from the coldest facade. To achieve this, we located the service spaces such as bathrooms and the installations room and generated a very opaque facade with few openings that are protected with wooden slatted shutters for privacy reasons only.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

As we have excellent sunlight, we need to control it during the different seasons, for this reason, we installed a pergola that covers the entire length of the south facade and that will be protected with deciduous vegetation and simple wooden roller shutters.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

In summer, the vegetation covers the upper part of the pergola and the roller shutters are dropped, blocking the sun but guaranteeing natural ventilation that is complemented by an improvement in the thermal sensation thanks to photosynthesis and evaporation generated by the vegetation. In winter, deciduous vegetation loses its leaves and allows heat to gain inside.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

In terms of construction, the house has a double brick wall with insulation between layers and an inverted roof. The carpentries are made of wood, as well as the kitchen and bathroom furniture. The garage is not insulated.

Save this picture!
© Salva López
© Salva López

For the installations, a biomass boiler is used to generate hot water for the kitchen and bathrooms and an air renewal system is installed by means of a heat recovery system.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Slow Studio
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "House in Pedrezuela / Slow Studio" [Casa en Pedrezuela / Slow Studio] 24 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978945/house-in-pedrezuela-slow-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream