We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Casa Rampa / Baquio Arquitectura

Casa Rampa / Baquio Arquitectura

Save this project
Casa Rampa / Baquio Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

© Andrés Villota© Andrés Villota© Andrés Villota© Andrés Villota+ 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Baquio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andrés Villota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  SketchUp, AutoCAD, Indumadera, Photoshop
  • Lead Architect : Jose Granda
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

Text description provided by the architects. The project, is a single-family house located in Valle de los Chillos in the city of Quito, Ecuador. The client's main request is a house without stairs or obstacles, a home that is easy to walk around.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

The site is a land with a slope of five meters. These two parameters will be the main conditions of the design development.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

The main objective of the project is to be inclusive at all levels, which starts by establishing a circulation axis that connects two levels, the social area, and the private area. This axis is a ramp with a 12% slope in a double-height space that connects the upper floor with the lower floor. To highlight this axis, the ramp is made up of a different material from the rest of the house, brick, and steel as a structure. The ramp is made of concrete with a slight red pigment to complement the brick masonry implemented in this space. Towards the two areas that the ramp connects, are made from laminated wood as a structure, and glass.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

For the private and public areas, axes are proposed every 1.5 meters, the same ones that will define services and the rhythm of the wooden columns towards the front and back facades. The social area does not present hierarchies, giving way to being occupied according to the interaction in the space. The upper floor contains the public area and opens onto the front yard, towards the street. The ground floor contains a private area with two bedrooms and a neutral space (in the same way, to be occupied in different ways in the future) all open to the backyard of the land.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Baquio Arquitectura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Casa Rampa / Baquio Arquitectura" [Casa rampa / Baquio Arquitectura] 23 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978944/casa-rampa-baquio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream