Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation

Text description provided by the architects. Coffee, barista, and space will form an overall experience process, which is different in each cafe. In Cenchi Coffee the process will be "inviting guests to step into the bar area". We treat this small space facing the street like a big bar: the whole cafe is a bar area. The three modules of the ordering table, pour-over coffee bar, and espresso bar are fully open and arranged on the central axis. All guest seats are located inside the bar area, and customers can only sit in the area of the bar. The three bars can be surrounded, like the kitchen island at home, which breaks the distinction between the "front" and "back" of the bar.

Therefore, when customers first enter the cafe, they will feel that the layout is a little "strange". Once the memory of "visiting a friend's house and chatting with the host while preparing dinner next to the kitchen island" is aroused, it will really relax. When a customer sees the barista close to him after sitting down and prepares a cup of coffee for him, it will naturally shorten the sense of distance between the host and the guest when he casually brings it to him.

On the side close to the door is a seat that can "drink a cup and go", which is equipped with a small table with cups at hand. On both sides of the pour-over coffee bar, there are bar chairs to watch the dripping operation from a close distance, while the floor of the innermost row of seats is raised by 40 cm, which makes the guest's line of sight level with the barista after sitting down, which is convenient for "drinking and chatting" for a long time.

The idea of "inviting guests to step into the bar area" comes from some ideas of the two owners of Cenchi Coffee: serving the guests of the surrounding community, providing a gathering place for coffee lovers, cupping and sharing activities from time to time, and so on.

White ceramic tile material brings recognition to Cenchi Coffee. We hope that through the design of the tile collage, the urgency of the viewer's "stylized" classification of the space will be weakened, and the "interest" of the materials will be paid more attention to. Because of its economy, white ceramic tile was widely used in the facade of urban buildings in China in the 1980s and 1990s. Now it has become a "material with era memory". It will give people a sense of security. In the collage design, we use long strip ceramic tiles to make "edge wrapping", mosaic small ceramic tiles as "core material", and deal with the hard material of ceramic tiles according to the material logic of rattan furniture, which makes people have the impression of "never seen" but "deja vu". Place and material are both familiar and unfamiliar, and the feeling between these two ends can be enjoyed while drinking a cup of coffee.