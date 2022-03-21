We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Alphaville House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

Alphaville House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo

Houses
Salvador, Brazil
  Architects: Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
  Area: 310
  Year: 2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Rodrigo Melo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artenele, Artimex, Bontempo, Construflama, Demuner, Formaplas, Kiolo, Pavimenti, Trix
  Architect In Charge: Sidney Quintela
  Project Team: Sinval Neto, Lais Barreto, Jouse Sena, Thiara Maciel, Christianne Midlej
  Landscape Design: Alex Sá
  City: Salvador
  Country: Brazil
© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo

Text description provided by the architects. Alphaville house is located in Salvador/Bahia in Brazil. It is inserted within a gated community, next to a great area of protected Atlantic forest, which had influenced the whole design process.

© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo

The house was designed to take advantage of its setting, with straight lines and the use of natural materials created an Urban feel but with a strong relationship with the site and its immediate context. Due to the natural and accentuated slopes of the plot, the four-story house floor plans were developed in a particular way, where the garage, located in the middle floor, is at the same level as the private areas and All living spaces are placed in the level below. 

© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo
Plan -1
Plan -1
Section AA
Section AA
© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo

It became fundamental in the design process that the relationship between inside and outside was maximized, therefore by having big openings to take advantage of the views and creating a generous and cozy external area, which allowed the owners to accommodate family and friends comfortably, were essential.

© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo

The overlap of the volumes, with great windows and its sliding wooden shutters, added a movement to the facades, as well as provided shelter from the sun exposure, natural ventilation, improving energy efficiency.

© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo

The natural materials for the house, such as natural stones, wooden floors, and windows, combined with the steel-framed structure and frameless glass panels railings were carefully chosen. The building resulted in a contemporary style but also casual, blending beautifully with the landscape.

© Rodrigo Melo
© Rodrigo Melo

Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Alphaville House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning" [Residência Alphaville / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning] 21 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

