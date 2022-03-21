Alphaville House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

+ 26

Architect In Charge : Sidney Quintela

Project Team : Sinval Neto, Lais Barreto, Jouse Sena, Thiara Maciel, Christianne Midlej

Landscape Design : Alex Sá

City : Salvador

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Alphaville house is located in Salvador/Bahia in Brazil. It is inserted within a gated community, next to a great area of protected Atlantic forest, which had influenced the whole design process.

The house was designed to take advantage of its setting, with straight lines and the use of natural materials created an Urban feel but with a strong relationship with the site and its immediate context. Due to the natural and accentuated slopes of the plot, the four-story house floor plans were developed in a particular way, where the garage, located in the middle floor, is at the same level as the private areas and All living spaces are placed in the level below.

It became fundamental in the design process that the relationship between inside and outside was maximized, therefore by having big openings to take advantage of the views and creating a generous and cozy external area, which allowed the owners to accommodate family and friends comfortably, were essential.

The overlap of the volumes, with great windows and its sliding wooden shutters, added a movement to the facades, as well as provided shelter from the sun exposure, natural ventilation, improving energy efficiency.

The natural materials for the house, such as natural stones, wooden floors, and windows, combined with the steel-framed structure and frameless glass panels railings were carefully chosen. The building resulted in a contemporary style but also casual, blending beautifully with the landscape.