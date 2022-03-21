We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. High Prairie Residence / eb architecture + design

High Prairie Residence / eb architecture + design

Save this project
High Prairie Residence / eb architecture + design
Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer© Lara Swimmer+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Text description provided by the architects. A little blip on the hill.  A short brief we repeated to ourselves and our lovely clients, about how we envisioned their getaway residence in the rural community of High Prairie, in Lyle, Washington. Responding to and doing its best to be a quiet addition in its massive 120-acre landscape.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

Tucked into a gentle hillside, about 15 miles north of the Columbia Gorge, this modest getaway residence offers a simple comfort in response to its dramatic setting. Sited at the edge of the site’s own oak forest, the house uses these trees and the slope of the hillside for protection against the often-harsh winds and weather, while expanding outward toward views of the distant volcanic peaks of the Cascade Range.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Every aspect of the house, from its siting, its geometry, its arrangement of rooms and privacy, to its treatment of light, structure, and materials—is governed by these two priorities. As such, the spaces and materials of the house celebrate honest durability, doing nothing extra in deference to the natural drama of the surroundings. The residence is only doing what it needs to do. Public and private separation is defined by a central site-cast concrete wall in this modest 2 bar plan.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

A covered communal outdoor space and the main entry court form voids which balance the solidity of the adjacent master and guest bedroom suites. On one side of the wall, the master suite steps down from the main level, conforming to the existing topography to become a private sanctuary with windows on all sides taking in the view. The other side of the wall leads to two guest bedrooms and a shared bath, nestled into the hillside in a self-contained suite.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The building exterior is clad in ground face CMU and sheltered by a weathering steel roof — a nod to the agricultural language of the surrounding area, and in response to our clients' concerns for longevity, permanence, and minimal maintenance. Two site walls extend from the house’s southwestern face into the topography. Stretching out, these walls anchor the house into the landscape and provide extra protection from the unchallenged prevailing winds. A detached garage, completely clad in weathering steel, purposely sited a short walk from the house, slides into the trees, melding into the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
eb architecture + design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "High Prairie Residence / eb architecture + design" 21 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978744/high-prairie-residence-eb-architecture-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream