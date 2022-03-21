We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. House No. 58 / FCHY architect lab

House No. 58 / FCHY architect lab

Save this project
House No. 58 / FCHY architect lab

© Hsiu-Chung Yang© Hsiu-Chung Yang© Hsiu-Chung Yang© Hsiu-Chung Yang+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, Small Scale
Taichung, Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang

"House No.58" is a renovation project of an old apartment. It is located on the first floor of an alley with intimate scale and complex context in a high-density residential area. There are many small shops, parking lots, and various types of residences in the neighborhood. Organized- chaotic parking arrangements on the street along with neighborhood gatherings, chatting on the street, hanging out the laundry outside of the window, and storing stuff in front of the door and/or house temporarily during daily life. It’s an alley where you can sense living.

Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang

The neighborhoods were used to have strong social connections in the past with the street house blends residential and commercial mixed-use. Therefore, the design of traditional street houses is often ignored the residential life privacy along the street. After we’d started to be part of the project, we’d started and reconsidered the ambiguous relationship and the interface in between modern lifestyle versus street alleys.At the same time, we are also concerned about the problem of the darkness and stuffy airflow in the street houses and are trying to find ways to reconnect the interior and external environments.

Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
Save this picture!
Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch

To increase the flexibility of the space, we removed the original interior partition walls, changed the front façade, and opened the roof of the backyard to make it into a courtyard. It helps to bring the air and the light back into the interior space. Then we set up the bathing transparent glass box right beside the courtyard connecting to interior space to make it a larger hierarchical courtyard for living space.

Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang

We tried to replace the traditional wall with our handmade materials to enhance the fluidity in terms of the air and the lights of the space to keep our core design concept. We’d proposed several formulas and started to experiment with the idea. The partners of our studio tried so many concrete ratios to make the hollow wall brick as thin as possible, finally, we got 10mm thin brick. We expect our handmade brick wall to be an ambiguous façade between the street and the private house. The façade brick wall fragments the interior messages which preserve the privacy when opening to the outside street.

Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang

When the owner was not in the house, there were neighbors sitting and chatting closely on the semi-outdoor entrance stairs.Streets and the house began to merge.When the host reads at the desk, he/she can see bicycles and neighbors slowly passing by, but his/her thoughts are not interrupted.The activities of the street and the interior are not overly exposed but not absolutely separated from each other. We attempted to make the life of the first floor along the street more detailed in symbiosis with the street via using our handmade brick wall application.

Save this picture!
© Hsiu-Chung Yang
© Hsiu-Chung Yang

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FCHY architect lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationOtherSmall ScaleTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "House No. 58 / FCHY architect lab" 21 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978726/house-no-58-fchy-architect-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream