We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Wooden House / Costaveras Arquitetos

Wooden House / Costaveras Arquitetos

Save this project
Wooden House / Costaveras Arquitetos
Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

© Edgard Cesar© Edgard Cesar© Edgard Cesar© Edgard Cesar+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: Costaveras Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  392
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Edgard Cesar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ENCOESMA, Gruta Mármores e Granitos, Illuminato, Ornare
  • Project Team : Nilo Martins
  • Construction Details : Camila Portella
  • Compatibility : Bernardo Costa Campos
  • Sanitary Installations : Danielle Borges
  • Lighting Design : Ana Paula Moraes
  • Structural Project : Mayko Borges Naves
  • Construction Firm : CEMAF Construtora
  • Electrical System : Rodrigo Martinez Silva
  • City : Goiânia
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Project commissioned by a couple with the desire to have a practical, clean, easy-to-maintain but very cozy home. A rustic atmosphere was also requested, so that the house had personality and soul, thus being “a house that looks like a home”.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

When assembling the product, we chose to rescue the exposed tile and its combination with wood, present not only in the layout of the roofs but also in the physical structure of the entire house. With that, the challenges appeared; differentiated calculations, smaller spans, treatment, and maintenance of the material, among others.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar
Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Solid wood structure (pillars and beams), exposed roofs, with the meeting of the waters, trims, gutters and special flashings, smooth cemented floor, hydraulic tiles, and brushed granite present in areas that need finer cleaning. On some walls, rolled pebbles were applied with dry joints and whitewashed paintings. 

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar
Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

An easy plan, with wide circulations, dividing the intimate to one side, services to the other side, leaving the social reserved to the central axis to promote family gatherings. There is no dining room: meals take turns between the kitchen bench and the balcony, under the pergola. With this, we gain space, saving an environment that would be little used. The master suite opens onto the inner garden, overlooking the pool. The grandchildren's suite, next to the master, is dry but very comfortable, for more sporadic visits. Floor-to-ceiling frames, pivoting pieces, accordions…promote cross-ventilation, which is quite present in the construction.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Costaveras Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Wooden House / Costaveras Arquitetos" [Casa Madeira / Costaveras Arquitetos] 20 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978688/wooden-house-costaveras-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream