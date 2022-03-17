Lookout Tower in Devínska Kobyla / Šebo Lichý architects

+ 17

Cooperation : Katarína Frívaldská, Júlia Jackulíková

Statics : Ján Pivarč

City : Bratislava

Country : Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. A long-anticipated lookout tower has been built at the top of Devínska Kobyla, the highest point of the Devínska brána massif. The new lookout tower on Devínska Kobyla is located at the intersections of popular tourist routes and will offer its visitors good accessibility and wonderful views.

Its location near the borders of three countries represents a symbolic meaning in the form of the intersection of Central European cultures. The view of the three neighbouring countries is a motif reflected in three viewing platforms at different height levels. The white colour allows its silhouette to stand out against the backdrop of the tree-tops of the surrounding forest and, at the same time, makes it invisible from distant views of the Devínska Kobyla massif. The lookout tower weighs 35 tons and after climbing 112 steps, visitors will reach a height of 21.27 metres. Here they will be able to enjoy beautiful views which will be attractive for all visitors.

The position of the lookout tower in the location near the borders of three countries represents a symbolic meaning in the form of the intersection of Central European cultures. The view of the three neighbouring countries is a motif reflected in three viewing platforms at different height levels. The platforms parametrically grow climbing the tower and the climbing itself is a moving experience by enjoying the views of the circumambient scenery.

The lookout tower has appeared in many competitions. The building was nominated in prestigious architectural competitions such as CE ZA AR and the Dušan Jurkovič´s Award. The lookout tower on Devínská Kobyla was on the shortlist as the only Slovak building out of the 8 best in Europe PIRANESI AWARD EXHIBITION. The lookout tower also received the BigSEE Architecture award 2021. The biggest reward for us is satisfied visitors who, in addition to beautiful photos, will take away an unforgettable experience from their trip.