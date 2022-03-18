Hana Bank / INTG.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Hana Bank

Hana Bank

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Bank
South Korea
  Architects: INTG.
  Area: 600
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yongjoon Choi
  Lead Architects: Daniel Song, Kate Cho
  Project Team: Sumi Lee, Heejoo Park, Hyunnyung Choi
  Country: South Korea
© Yongjoon Choi
Text description provided by the architects. As a leading bank in Korea, Hana Bank is heavily invested in design to transform itself to adapt to a new digital era. All banks have entered a new phase with mobile and internet banking, forcing offline bank branches to come up with a new identity. Hana Bank’s private banking division wanted to change their old generation service and design. Hana Bank’s private banking lounge is based in Yeouido, a leading CBD in Seoul. With a 1,104 sqm size, it has two stories for normal customers and VIP Zones.

© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
Intg discovered that in a highly digital environment, customers still visit bank branches to handle complicated tasks which accompany an emotional burden. We felt the offline branch should focus on essential services of the bank such as protecting assets and counseling on investment. For VIP Zones, Intg focused on offering exclusivity to enhance customer loyalty. It is designed to melt digital into analog with an emphasis on tangible experience.  When you enter, you face the floating meeting room in the center of the space. While traditionally bank branches hide meetings room into corners, we placed them in the middle to make customers feel valued. 

© Yongjoon Choi
The floating meeting room on the blue sand is modernized with classical and oriental elements. It is designed to subtly reflect the way people enter the living space after stepping a stone in traditional Korean houses. Separate meeting rooms are placed like islands similar to the Hanok structure. We chose hard metal material which comes to mind when thinking of a bank safe as the main material. 

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
By making metal curved, we brought softness from cold material. The contrast between blue sand, stone, and metal maximizes the material aspect of the space and creates an artistic atmosphere. The contrast between material and design language brings balance. As the result, while giving a new sensibility, it brings a sense of retreat and rest.

© Yongjoon Choi
Project location

Address: Seoul, South Korea

INTG.
Glass, Steel

Bank, South Korea
