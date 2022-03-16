We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Hayy Jameel Cultural Center / waiwai

Hayy Jameel Cultural Center / waiwai

© Laurian Ghinițoiu© Laurian Ghinițoiu© Laurian Ghinițoiu© Laurian Ghinițoiu+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Center, Arts & Architecture
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: waiwai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  16000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Laurian Ghinițoiu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AGC, Quality Architectural Systems, Schuco
  • Lead Architect : Wael Al Awar
  • Landscape Design : waiwai
  • Design Team : Sho Ikeya, Takeshi Harikai, Ryuji Kamon, Yasushi Nimura
  • Former Waiwai Team : Kenichi Teramoto, Julian Barrera, Keisuke Kaneko 
  • Lighting Consultants : Erco
  • City : Jeddah
  • Country : Saudi Arabia
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Hayy Jameel is a mixed-use complex for the arts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that encourages cross-pollination among the broadest range of creative disciplines: art, music, film and architecture; joined by Hayy Residents, a roster of homegrown creative enterprises who have each shaped the scene in their respective fields.

© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
Plans
Plans
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Art Jameel is an independent organisation that supports artists and creative communities. Founded and supported by the Jameel family philanthropies, Art Jameel is headquartered in Saudi Arabia (Hayy Jameel, Jeddah) and the UAE (Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai), with global strategic and programming partnerships. Art Jameel’s programmes – across exhibitions, commissions, research, learning and community-building – are grounded in a dynamic understanding of the arts as essential to life and accessible to all.  

© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

waiwai the architects of the project explain that fundamental to the project is the main central courtyard, which acts as the driver of the architecture and the programmatic heart of the community. On the building’s upper levels, the courtyard is surrounded by shaded, staggered terraces that serve as extensions of the courtyard, and allow it to be conceived as a spatial whole that connects every level of the project. On the ground floor, the courtyard is enhanced by seating among natural greenery. With its strategic placement in the programmatic arrangement, the courtyard's central position provides direct, continuous connections to the architecture's services: art exhibition spaces, media offices, performance venues, cinema, library, artist studios, restaurant, commercial art vendors, and community-focused multi-purposes spaces.

Sectional Perspective
Sectional Perspective
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

The staggering of the architecture’s volumes relates sensitively to its context, limiting its visual impact upon the surroundings. The exterior façade is specifically designed to the climate and culture of Middle Eastern cities, receiving natural light into the interior spaces, and maximizing transparencies where possible, while simultaneously maintaining the privacy of neighboring buildings. By breaking the architecture into two volumes, the massing reduces its monumentality and permits the free flow of outside traffic into its confines, positioning itself as an extension to the neighborhood.

© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

The project is designed taking into consideration 4 key words;

Agora 

A “gathering place” and “assembly” in ancient Greek cities, the Agora is an open space that serves as a meeting ground for various civic activities and is typically enclosed by colonnades and adorned with trees, statues, altars and fountains. Through its open central courtyard and inwardly facing units, Hayy Jameel builds on the concept of the Agora by encouraging social interaction and creating lively shared spaces serving a diverse array of activities.

Concept Image
Concept Image

Light

A fundamental formal component within waiwai’s conceptual toolkit, at Hayy Jameel light and shadow compose the formal basis of the building, producing strong lines that emphasize built volumes. As a material, light is brought into Hayy Jameel through skylights.

© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Courtyards

Bringing together an array of local and regional plant life, the ground floor courtyards are viewable from all levels of the complex, making them a central visual component as well as a natural gathering place to visitors and residents. Rooftop [gardens] create additional social spaces for humans and non-humans alike. 

© Laurian Ghinițoiu
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Blank Canvas

The main Facade of the Hayy Jameel complex is conceptualized as a ‘bank canvas’ on which to commission public artworks by emerging and established artists and designers. It will be activated through an annual juried Facade Commission.

Site
Site

Project gallery

Project location

Address:7829, Al Muhammadiyah District, Jeddah 23615, Saudi Arabia

Cite: "Hayy Jameel Cultural Center / waiwai" 16 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978537/hayy-jameel-cultural-center-waiwai> ISSN 0719-8884

