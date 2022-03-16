DC Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

+ 22

Houses • Architects: F:Poles Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1036 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Rui Antunes

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Valcucine Construal Esquadrias de Alumínio , Ezklo , Palimanan , Pedras Capricórnio , Unikitchen , Weiku Esquadrias , YDesign Manufacturers :

Authors : Fernando Poles, Tiago Martins, Fábio Monteiro, César Borsoi

Project Development : Equipe F:Poles

Structural Project : Eng° Wagner Barbosa

Landscape Design : Daniel Nunes

Construction Firm : WM Construção Civil

Automation : Sax HIFI

Lighting Design : Aluxe

Air Conditioning : Engelux

Text description provided by the architects. The DC Residence project is in the state of São Paulo’s countryside. Its construction’s main premises were to provide the residents with wide living spaces and constant contact with the beautiful view there.

Thus, the implementation of the house was designed in a way that prioritizes the landscape of the back of the lot, but also creates a visual barrier regarding the street, in order to provide privacy in daily use.

Being a predominantly ground-level residence, its proportion imposes a long shape, facilitating the perception of the vanishing points, and creating a simple and elegant design. Its shape is obvious, a monolith of Beton, in which the needs program drills this great rock.

The predominant material is Concrete, defined for both its monolithic concept as well as its easy maintenance and the wood has also great relevance since it contrasts with the strength and coolness of the concrete, changing the feelings through the materials’ composition.

Its elevation compared with the ground allows a more panoramic view of the landscape at the same time it defines its shape even more, which provides a structural lightness, giving the feeling that this big block doesn’t touch the ground.

In the underground are the areas related to health care, such as Gym, sauna, and SPA. This pavement light is made through a window submerged in the pool, which moves on the floor and the walls according to the movement of the water and the sunlight, creating an intimate and relaxing atmosphere.