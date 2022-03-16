We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
DC Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

DC Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura
© Rui Antunes
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
  • Architects: F:Poles Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1036
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rui Antunes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Valcucine, Construal Esquadrias de Alumínio, Ezklo, Palimanan, Pedras Capricórnio, Unikitchen, Weiku Esquadrias, YDesign
  • Authors : Fernando Poles, Tiago Martins, Fábio Monteiro, César Borsoi
  • Project Development : Equipe F:Poles
  • Structural Project : Eng° Wagner Barbosa
  • Landscape Design : Daniel Nunes
  • Construction Firm : WM Construção Civil
  • Automation : Sax HIFI
  • Lighting Design : Aluxe
  • Air Conditioning : Engelux
© Rui Antunes
Text description provided by the architects. The DC Residence project is in the state of São Paulo’s countryside. Its construction’s main premises were to provide the residents with wide living spaces and constant contact with the beautiful view there.

© Rui Antunes
Thus, the implementation of the house was designed in a way that prioritizes the landscape of the back of the lot, but also creates a visual barrier regarding the street, in order to provide privacy in daily use. 

© Rui Antunes
Being a predominantly ground-level residence, its proportion imposes a long shape, facilitating the perception of the vanishing points, and creating a simple and elegant design. Its shape is obvious, a monolith of Beton, in which the needs program drills this great rock. 

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The predominant material is Concrete, defined for both its monolithic concept as well as its easy maintenance and the wood has also great relevance since it contrasts with the strength and coolness of the concrete, changing the feelings through the materials’ composition. 

© Rui Antunes
Its elevation compared with the ground allows a more panoramic view of the landscape at the same time it defines its shape even more, which provides a structural lightness, giving the feeling that this big block doesn’t touch the ground.

© Rui Antunes
Section BB
Section BB
© Rui Antunes
In the underground are the areas related to health care, such as Gym, sauna, and SPA. This pavement light is made through a window submerged in the pool, which moves on the floor and the walls according to the movement of the water and the sunlight, creating an intimate and relaxing atmosphere. 

© Rui Antunes
