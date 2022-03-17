We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. House 2G / Haro Architects

House 2G / Haro Architects

Save this project
House 2G / Haro Architects

© Stephan Zauner© Stephan Zauner© Stephan Zauner© Stephan Zauner+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Salzburg, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stephan Zauner
© Stephan Zauner

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a densely urbanized area with single-family houses on the outskirts of Salzburg. The building is defined by three key elements: natural stone facades, a horizontal plane of exposed concrete, and three pyramidal sheet metal trunks.

Save this picture!
© Stephan Zauner
© Stephan Zauner
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Stephan Zauner
© Stephan Zauner

The closed and cryptic house opens towards the interior garden and the double-height spaces under the truncated pyramids. The visitor discovers the spatial qualities sequentially, where the sensation of compression of the entrance disappears with the tangential view of the patio (semi-open by means of an exposed concrete lattice) or experiencing how the sunlight filters through the skylights of the three decks, creating a play of light and shadow in double-height spaces.

Save this picture!
© Stephan Zauner
© Stephan Zauner

Inside: colors, textures, and natural materials such as walnut wood or velvet are combined creating an atmosphere of calm and seclusion that contrasts with the "hardness" of the outside shell.

Save this picture!
© Stephan Zauner
© Stephan Zauner
Save this picture!
© Stephan Zauner
© Stephan Zauner

Protected by a large overhang, the exterior porch develops as an extension of the interior through large sliding doors, generating a secluded space in the open air where to enjoy the garden and the natural polished concrete pool. In short, it has been intended to make a timeless work reminiscent of the "mid-century houses", a discreet architecture that seems to have always been in the place but with an expressive, own, and contemporary language.

Save this picture!
© Stephan Zauner
© Stephan Zauner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Haro Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House 2G / Haro Architects" 17 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978515/house-2g-haro-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream