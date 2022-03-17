House 2G / Haro Architects

+ 33

Design & Construction Documents : Roberto Rodriguez Paraja, Bernd Haslauer

Construction Documents : Angel Munoz, Assunta Pacher

City : Salzburg

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a densely urbanized area with single-family houses on the outskirts of Salzburg. The building is defined by three key elements: natural stone facades, a horizontal plane of exposed concrete, and three pyramidal sheet metal trunks.

The closed and cryptic house opens towards the interior garden and the double-height spaces under the truncated pyramids. The visitor discovers the spatial qualities sequentially, where the sensation of compression of the entrance disappears with the tangential view of the patio (semi-open by means of an exposed concrete lattice) or experiencing how the sunlight filters through the skylights of the three decks, creating a play of light and shadow in double-height spaces.

Inside: colors, textures, and natural materials such as walnut wood or velvet are combined creating an atmosphere of calm and seclusion that contrasts with the "hardness" of the outside shell.

Protected by a large overhang, the exterior porch develops as an extension of the interior through large sliding doors, generating a secluded space in the open air where to enjoy the garden and the natural polished concrete pool. In short, it has been intended to make a timeless work reminiscent of the "mid-century houses", a discreet architecture that seems to have always been in the place but with an expressive, own, and contemporary language.