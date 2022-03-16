We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  House in Speicherschwendi / Dario Wohler Architects

House in Speicherschwendi / Dario Wohler Architects

House in Speicherschwendi / Dario Wohler Architects

© Lukas Murer

Houses
Speicher, Switzerland
© Lukas Murer
© Lukas Murer

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a northern slope of Appenzell-Ausserrhoden, the house enjoys a fantastic view of Romanshorn and across Lake Constance to Friedrichshaven in nearby Germany.

© Lukas Murer
© Lukas Murer
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

It gets its pentagonal shape from the desire to align the main facade with the landscape light situation with hillside, valley, and lake.

Section - A
Section - A
© Lukas Murer
© Lukas Murer

The gabled roof, the compact shape of the building, and the differentiated valley façade are intended to give the house a subtle affinity with the old farmhouses that adorn the Appenzell slopes with their façades that have been carefully designed for the viewer and look down into the valley.

© Lukas Murer
© Lukas Murer
© Lukas Murer
© Lukas Murer

Dario Wohler Architects
