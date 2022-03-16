House in Speicherschwendi / Dario Wohler Architects

+ 17

Plumbing : Beat Brönnimann GmbH

Windows : Klarer Fenster AG

City : Speicher

Country : Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a northern slope of Appenzell-Ausserrhoden, the house enjoys a fantastic view of Romanshorn and across Lake Constance to Friedrichshaven in nearby Germany.

It gets its pentagonal shape from the desire to align the main facade with the landscape light situation with hillside, valley, and lake.

The gabled roof, the compact shape of the building, and the differentiated valley façade are intended to give the house a subtle affinity with the old farmhouses that adorn the Appenzell slopes with their façades that have been carefully designed for the viewer and look down into the valley.