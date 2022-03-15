We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

La Tabatière House / Noue Studio

La Tabatière House / Noue Studio

© Camille Boldt© Camille Boldt© Camille Boldt© Camille Boldt+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Montagny, Switzerland
  • Architects: Noue Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Camille Boldt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Angéloz, Archicad, Art-Tisons, Blender, Ebénisterie Rossier VR, Lagger, Stavia Bois
  • Lead Architect : Elise Rossier
  • 3 D Visualization : Camille Boldt
  • City : Montagny
  • Country : Switzerland
© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt

Text description provided by the architects. This village is part of a region that was long known for its tobacco growing. Initially designed as a tobacco barn and workshop, a chicken coop was then added to the building. It has evolved according to its owners’ different needs. It is therefore for the sake of preservation and in response to the territory’s densification that its allocation is transformed into a habitat, to offer the place a new life cycle. The project draws on the existing substance’s many qualities and seeks to enhance them. This is illustrated by the conservation of the spaces’ distribution and their volumes, the materiality, or the reinterpretation of functional elements illustrating an agricultural past.

© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt
Ground floor
Ground floor
© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt

On the ground floor, living spaces replace the old workshop and chicken coop. The kitchen’s low height contrasts with that of the living room which enjoys a large volume. The latter is oriented through a large bay window onto the fields, thus recalling the chicken coop’s relationship with the outside. Upstairs, two bedrooms and a bathroom are distributed at the location of the dryer, following the frame of the existing framework. The intersection between the new partitions and the latter gives a unique atmosphere to each room.

© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt

The building’s identity has been forged over time by various assignments and modifications. This results in a certain richness in volumes and materiality. To preserve its spirit, its masonry base is maintained and covered with a natural lime plaster. The proportion and location of the openings are preserved and adorned with wooden windows dressed with green canvas blinds that dialogue with the neighboring farmhouse’s shutters. On the main floor, a terrazzo composed of aggregates from the region recalls the original construction’s simplicity which did not have a foundation. In contrast to this, the colorful kitchen imposes itself by bringing freshness and sophistication.

© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt

Upstairs, a new wooden cladding replaces the old poor condition one to harmonize this part of the building. It is openwork in the rooms to benefit from a light supply. Moreover, this gesture brings back to the original facade which was composed of assemblies of wooden planks. Some parts were open to allow ventilation of the tobacco in the dryer, like the brick wall that has been restored and preserved. The latter currently acting as a privacy filter between the day/night spaces.

© Camille Boldt
© Camille Boldt

Project gallery

Cite: "La Tabatière House / Noue Studio" 15 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978456/la-tabatiere-house-noue-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

