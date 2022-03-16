We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Raffles City The Bund / Pelli Clarke & Partners

Raffles City The Bund / Pelli Clarke & Partners

Save this project
Raffles City The Bund / Pelli Clarke & Partners

© CreatAR Images© CreatAR Images© CreatAR Images© CreatAR Images+ 47

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings, Retail
Shanghai, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. At the center of a large-scale revitalization of the Huangpu River waterfront, Raffles City The Bund brings a vibrant destination for culture, art, technology, and tourism to Shanghai’s popular Hongkou District. This modern mixed-use community stretches across four city blocks, with two office towers united by a six-level retail center that connects to a multimodal transportation hub.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Atop the retail center is an expansive public garden with lush green space and striking views of the Huangpu River and the Pudong and Bund skylines. The retail center and public gardens will host a wide range of performances and cultural events that attract visitors from around the world.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

A thriving destination by day or night. Two signature towers stretch fifty stories into the skyline — landmark silhouettes that offer panoramic views of the Bund and the Pudong vistas. Home to premium office space, each tower features rooftop gardens, fine dining, and a world of modern amenities.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The sweeping retail center below is the largest in the area, welcoming visitors through a light-filled atrium to world-class shopping, restaurants, an ice-skating rink, cinema, and IMAX theater. Parking is provided in a 1,600-space garage on the lower three levels.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Seamless connectivity to public transportation. Public transportation, extending in all directions, is easily accessible with seamless connections to the towers by rail and bus. A sun-filled atrium in the retail center unites a major subway and bus station with access to the public rooftop gardens.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

An efficient underground transportation network alleviates the shortage of regional parking resources and provides further access to the site via car.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1089 East Daming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pelli Clarke & Partners
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "Raffles City The Bund / Pelli Clarke & Partners" 16 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978396/raffles-city-the-bund-pelli-clarke-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

北外滩来福士 / Pelli Clarke & Partners

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream