Mirador Barón Building / Mathias Klotz

-
Architects: Mathias Klotz
- Area : 21300 m²
- Year : 2019
-
Photographs :Nico Saieh
-
Manufacturers : Atika, Concret Doctor, Grau, RGM, Rhona
-
Lead Architects : Eduardo Ruiz Risueño, Pablo Gimeno, Nicolas Reitze, Ane Biehl
- Clients : Inmobiliaria Nueva Costanera
- Engineering : Santolaya Ingenieros
- Landscaping : Francisca Saelzer
- Constructor : Sigro
- City : Valparaíso
- Country : Chile
Text description provided by the architects. The Mirador Barón building is a set of six buildings built on what was the Hospital Ferroviario de Valparaíso, on the hill of the same name.
The project rebuilds the old hospital, transforming it into apartments by building four overlapping buildings on the lot facing the sea below the level of the old hospital, creating a public walkway on its roof, which is the extension of the Barón Elevator walkway.
The fifth volume is built on one side of the hospital at street level, serving as access to the complex with a restaurant program that serves as an articulator and that separates the public circulation from that of the residents.
The architecture of the complex takes the Zenteno community as its reference, in order to achieve integration into the city, in addition to producing a large viewing terrace, so characteristic of the port city.