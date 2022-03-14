We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Mirador Barón Building / Mathias Klotz

Mirador Barón Building / Mathias Klotz

© Nico SaiehCortesía de Mathias Klotz, Eduardo RuizCortesía de Mathias Klotz, Eduardo Ruiz© Nico Saieh+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Valparaíso, Chile
  • Architects: Mathias Klotz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  21300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nico Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atika, Concret Doctor, Grau, RGM, Rhona
  • Lead Architects : Eduardo Ruiz Risueño, Pablo Gimeno, Nicolas Reitze, Ane Biehl
© Nico Saieh
Text description provided by the architects. The Mirador Barón building is a set of six buildings built on what was the Hospital Ferroviario de Valparaíso, on the hill of the same name.

Cortesía de Mathias Klotz, Eduardo Ruiz
Floor Plan
Cortesía de Mathias Klotz, Eduardo Ruiz
The project rebuilds the old hospital, transforming it into apartments by building four overlapping buildings on the lot facing the sea below the level of the old hospital, creating a public walkway on its roof, which is the extension of the Barón Elevator walkway.

Cortesía de Mathias Klotz, Eduardo Ruiz
The fifth volume is built on one side of the hospital at street level, serving as access to the complex with a restaurant program that serves as an articulator and that separates the public circulation from that of the residents.

© Nico Saieh
Section BB
Cortesía de Mathias Klotz, Eduardo Ruiz
The architecture of the complex takes the Zenteno community as its reference, in order to achieve integration into the city, in addition to producing a large viewing terrace, so characteristic of the port city.

Cortesía de Mathias Klotz, Eduardo Ruiz
Project location

Address:Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile

Mathias Klotz
