Mirador Barón Building / Mathias Klotz

Residential • Valparaíso, Chile Architects: Mathias Klotz

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 21300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Atika , Concret Doctor , Grau , RGM , Rhona

Lead Architects : Eduardo Ruiz Risueño, Pablo Gimeno, Nicolas Reitze, Ane Biehl

Clients : Inmobiliaria Nueva Costanera

Engineering : Santolaya Ingenieros

Landscaping : Francisca Saelzer

Constructor : Sigro

City : Valparaíso

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The Mirador Barón building is a set of six buildings built on what was the Hospital Ferroviario de Valparaíso, on the hill of the same name.

The project rebuilds the old hospital, transforming it into apartments by building four overlapping buildings on the lot facing the sea below the level of the old hospital, creating a public walkway on its roof, which is the extension of the Barón Elevator walkway.

The fifth volume is built on one side of the hospital at street level, serving as access to the complex with a restaurant program that serves as an articulator and that separates the public circulation from that of the residents.

The architecture of the complex takes the Zenteno community as its reference, in order to achieve integration into the city, in addition to producing a large viewing terrace, so characteristic of the port city.