We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. Stadtelefant City Quarter Building / Franz&Sue

Stadtelefant City Quarter Building / Franz&Sue

Save this project
Stadtelefant City Quarter Building / Franz&Sue

© Andreas Buchberger© Andreas Buchberger© Andreas Buchberger© Andreas Buchberger+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Office Buildings
Wien, Austria
  • Project Manager : Joseph Suntinger
  • Design Team : Norbert Peller, Jonathan Hering, Karin Hackl, Philipp Stromer, Wolfgang Fischer, Carla Kuhn, Simon Frey, Caro Berger, Ajdin Vukovic
  • Statics : Petz
  • Building Technology : BPS Engineering
  • Fire Protection Planning : Hoyer Brandschutz
  • Building Contractor : Alfred Trepka
  • Building Supervision : A Quadrat Ziviltechniker
  • City : Wien
  • Country : Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

Text description provided by the architects. Together not everyone for themselves! A shared house, a creative cluster, a place for working, thinking, and networking –and all this right in the middle of the city. A pioneering project: We designed, developed, financed, and built our office building in the Sonnwendviertel ourselves under the umbrella of a limited liability company (GmbH). We love to explore new and unusual paths. Working together as equals and maintaining an intensive exchange of knowledge with others is –we are sure of that –beneficial to all. We live this philosophy at Franz&Sue, in the ‘fight club’ and in our voluntary work in various architectural institutions.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger
Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

Several of our projects are developed in cross-practice working groups even today. Thus, we realized a project that’s very close to our hearts together with friends and colleagues: Stadtelefant (city elephant) near Helmut Zilk Park. A creative cluster in one of the most exciting development areas with a public cafeteria and a shared meeting and event room for discussions, networking, and cross-practice projects. Our house is a pioneering project – it is the only building in this primarily residential area where working spaces are on all stories.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

» We believe that together we are stronger and life is easier.« Therefore, we developed, designed, and built our office building right next to Vienna’s Central Station as a limited liability company (GmbH). It includes our architect friends from SOLID and PLOV as well as companies from related sectors such as A-NULL Bausoftware (construction software) and Hoyer Brandschutz (fire safety).

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

Communication is crucial for us –good work and, most importantly, a good life is not possible without it. Franz&Sue has always had fresh meals cooked for the team every day, a perfect opportunity to get together, to talk, and to celebrate. There is enough room for all that in our new building, too: 100 sqm on the ground floor. The public cafeteria is run by Mimi in Stadtelefant, we use it as our in-house canteen. This communal place is used as a space for discussions, informal events, and meetings. Furthermore, people living and working in the neighborhood as well as members of Vienna’s architectural scene are invited to drop in and be ‘our’ guests. From architects with love, may community life flourish!

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bloch Bauer Promenade 23, 1100 Wien, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Franz&Sue
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsAustria
Cite: "Stadtelefant City Quarter Building / Franz&Sue" 11 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978268/stadtelefant-city-quarter-building-franz-and-sue> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream