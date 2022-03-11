Stadtelefant City Quarter Building / Franz&Sue

+ 18

Project Manager : Joseph Suntinger

Design Team : Norbert Peller, Jonathan Hering, Karin Hackl, Philipp Stromer, Wolfgang Fischer, Carla Kuhn, Simon Frey, Caro Berger, Ajdin Vukovic

Statics : Petz

Building Technology : BPS Engineering

Fire Protection Planning : Hoyer Brandschutz

Building Contractor : Alfred Trepka

Building Supervision : A Quadrat Ziviltechniker

City : Wien

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. Together not everyone for themselves! A shared house, a creative cluster, a place for working, thinking, and networking –and all this right in the middle of the city. A pioneering project: We designed, developed, financed, and built our office building in the Sonnwendviertel ourselves under the umbrella of a limited liability company (GmbH). We love to explore new and unusual paths. Working together as equals and maintaining an intensive exchange of knowledge with others is –we are sure of that –beneficial to all. We live this philosophy at Franz&Sue, in the ‘fight club’ and in our voluntary work in various architectural institutions.

Several of our projects are developed in cross-practice working groups even today. Thus, we realized a project that’s very close to our hearts together with friends and colleagues: Stadtelefant (city elephant) near Helmut Zilk Park. A creative cluster in one of the most exciting development areas with a public cafeteria and a shared meeting and event room for discussions, networking, and cross-practice projects. Our house is a pioneering project – it is the only building in this primarily residential area where working spaces are on all stories.

» We believe that together we are stronger and life is easier.« Therefore, we developed, designed, and built our office building right next to Vienna’s Central Station as a limited liability company (GmbH). It includes our architect friends from SOLID and PLOV as well as companies from related sectors such as A-NULL Bausoftware (construction software) and Hoyer Brandschutz (fire safety).

Communication is crucial for us –good work and, most importantly, a good life is not possible without it. Franz&Sue has always had fresh meals cooked for the team every day, a perfect opportunity to get together, to talk, and to celebrate. There is enough room for all that in our new building, too: 100 sqm on the ground floor. The public cafeteria is run by Mimi in Stadtelefant, we use it as our in-house canteen. This communal place is used as a space for discussions, informal events, and meetings. Furthermore, people living and working in the neighborhood as well as members of Vienna’s architectural scene are invited to drop in and be ‘our’ guests. From architects with love, may community life flourish!