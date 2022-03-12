We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
National Aviation Museum of Korea / Haeahn Architecture

National Aviation Museum of Korea / Haeahn Architecture

© Namsun Lee© Namsun Lee© Namsun Lee© Namsun Lee+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museums & Exhibit, Museum, Exhibition Center
Gangseo-gu, South Korea
  • Design Team : Sungwon Kim, Bongju Moon, Minseok Kim, Jinwook Han, Suryu Um, Yonggi Kim
  • Collaborators : Jongyup Lim(Inha University)
  • Clients : Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
  • City : Gangseo-gu
  • Country : South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Namsun Lee
Text description provided by the architects. The National Aviation Museum, located in Gimpo Airport which is preparing to become an airport city, is a multi-cultural space promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport to raise the status of the Korean aviation industry. In order to create a new museum that will become the hall of education, exhibitions, and experiences representing the aviation industry, three ideas that express science, freedom, beauty, and adventure were reflected in the design. 

© Namsun Lee
Plan - Site
© Namsun Lee
First, “Air Turbine”, the motif of which has been adapted from an airplane turbine, is a symbolic icon in which mechanical aesthetics and science technology are integrated as a landmark of the aviation industry. Second, “Air Show”, an aviation gallery, where the history of Korean aviation unfolds like a panorama, is presented in order to realize an exhibition space of a new paradigm that gives a sense of freedom and dynamics of flying. Third, “Air Walk’, a three-dimensional exhibition walkway that flows through the planes of various heights is created for a more dynamic experience in the shining lights of the architectural structure. 

© Namsun Lee
© Namsun Lee
The site is planned in a multi-faceted circular layout with frontality in all directions including the southern beltway, supporting complex, and the main entrance road(Haneul-gil), located in the central position between the airport and support complex. For the permanent exhibition space, a three-floor void is created to make an integrated space where outdoor exhibitions are allowed through the transparent façade. 

© Namsun Lee
Section BB
Two different buildings, a circular exhibition hall that is customized as an exhibition space to have aviation freely flying in the sky, and a rectangular management building optimized for functions such as storage, work, and facilities, are met in harmony with the surrounding environment. The interior of the eco-friendly wing-shaped air turbine is composed of spiral exhibition space as a starting point of the aviation gallery and guides the visitors to walk naturally through the planes on the ceiling and the dynamic space. 

© Namsun Lee
Project gallery

Project location

Address:177 Haneul-gil, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
Haeahn Architecture
Office

Cite: "National Aviation Museum of Korea / Haeahn Architecture" 12 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978246/national-aviation-museum-of-korea-haeahn-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

