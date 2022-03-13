We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House One / Fábrica Móvil

House One / Fábrica Móvil
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Merida, Mexico
  • Architects: Fábrica Móvil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  365
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Cemex, Leviton, Calhidra, Comex, Ecocreto, Helvex, Rotoplas, Teka, Truper
  • Lead Architect : Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
  • Construction : Ricardo Gómez, Manuel Pérez, Hernildo Koyoc, Benjamín Mis
  • Carpentry : Palapas y Carpintería LH
  • Windows And Aluminum : Alupremier
  • Smithy : Ferrum
  • City : Merida
  • Country : Mexico
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
Text description provided by the architects. A single-family house in Mérida, México. Sited 20 kilometers south of the coastline inside a suburban neighborhood. Rain and high temperatures throughout most of the year; average humidity ranges from 90-70%. This 365 square meter home was completed in mid-2021.

© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
The land is a 12 by 36 meters rectangle with a north-south orientation. A couple of Chaká and Habín trees, along with a wood and steel structure, cover the garage area at the front. The north facade features a screen made with precast concrete blocks supported by a group of walls that precede an interior garden; these elements provide shade and privacy to the interior without blocking the natural airflow.

© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
Planta Baja
Sección
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
On the east side, a white ecocrete walkway borders the house and leads to the central patio where the main entrance is located. A regional-style wooden door serves as the access to the center core, which is flanked by two volumes that contain the program. Family room, kitchen, laundry, guest bathroom, living and dining spaces on the first floor; master bedroom, studio and two additional bedrooms on the upper level.

© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
The material palette is simple — wood, steel, natural lime paint and chukum — relying on exacting detail and craft to create a lightweight and neutral backdrop that supports the exterior views. The indoor-outdoor link is further expressed through the patios and gardens in the front, back, and east sides of the plot, these function as transition spaces. The trees found at the site are considered as another program component integrated in the layout.

© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
Climate conditions also had an influence on the design. Exterior sunshades and screens limit the thermal gain by solar radiation; ceiling height is increased to keep the interior fresh; cross-ventilation is used to cool without consuming energy.

© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
The architectural project explores an alternative to the conventional structure and relationship of spaces in a residential project; there is a blend of traditional architecture elements from the region while utilizing local building techniques and materials.

© Juan Pablo Baeza Magaña
Project gallery

About this office
Fábrica Móvil
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Cite: "House One / Fábrica Móvil" [Casa uno / Fábrica Móvil] 13 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978230/house-one-fabrica-movil> ISSN 0719-8884

