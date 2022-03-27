We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Berro House / Jimenez Linares

© David Zarzoso

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation, Decoration & Ornament
Madrid, Spain
  • Collaborator : Paloma Marquez
  • Technical Architect : Francisco Melchor
  • Builder : Serviteco
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Next to the Quinta de Fuente del Berro Park, on a street bordered by Castaños de Indias, we find this house built in the late 1920s. The house, which was the residence of the sculptor Jorge de Oteiza in the 1950s, was very deteriorated, and its facades had undergone numerous modifications.

© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

We began by carrying out research in the Archivo de la Villa de Madrid, which allowed us to discover the plans of the original project. Based on this documentation, we decided to recover the original image of the house: a white volume, with large windows to the outside and a Roman ceramic roof, surrounded by a garden that seems to climb up the facade, through the incorporation of wrought steel planters.

© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Inside the house, we find a central staircase that tries to incorporate the garden into the interior. This space is wrapped in a perforated mesh in the shape of palm trees that act as a large screen that casts different shadows depending on the light. The result is something like walking along a large vine that connects the different spaces of the house by means of double heights. 

© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Axonometric
Axonometric
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Project gallery

About this office
Jimenez Linares
Office

27 Mar 2022

