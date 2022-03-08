Fawkner House / BEULAH + Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors

+ 25

Houses • South Yarra, Australia Architects: BEULAH, Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2927 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Timothy Kaye

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Schöck Alspec Blum Colorbond Dulux Gaggenau InSinkErator Miele Omvivo Real Flame Signorino Casf , Condari , Faucets Strommen , Pitella , South East Solid Plastering , Whitecliffe Manufacturers :

Development Manager : Ash Boyd

Design Lead : Rodelle Lee

Architecture : Rob Mills Architecture

Landscape Architecture : Paul Bangay

Head Contractor : VCON Construction

City : South Yarra

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Fawkner House is a limited collection of nine large-scale residences, positioned within the exclusive Domain precinct of South Yarra and commanding views over Fawkner Park. Designed with signature flair by Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors, Fawkner House reflects the longstanding prestige of its location through proud and progressive design.

For Fawkner House, Beulah recognized the need to create residences that would reflect the stature of its prized location on Toorak Road within the tightly held and highly coveted Domain Precinct. Known for its strong sense of heritage and its grand homes, Beulah engaged Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors (RMA), a practice with a long track record creating private residences in Melbourne’s most exclusive neighborhoods. Beulah’s brief for RMA was to bring their experience in traditional homes to create apartments with the same sense of space, as well as imbuing the residences with the practice’s trademark sculptural design.

Taking inspiration from Le Corbusier’s 1954 chapel Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, France, for its combination of organic mass, distinctive form, and diversity of space, the result is not only architecturally striking but a healthy building too, with acoustics, air quality, and sustainability all considered from the beginning. The design is defined by sweeping curves, natural light, expansive views, and refined finishes. From Toorak Road, its presence suggests a grand house in keeping with the area, rather than a set of apartments. Once again, Beulah’s dedication to achieving the best possible result meant reducing the number of residences. The site’s original permit allowed for 48 small apartments, however recognizing the prestige of this area, the design was reconfigured to nine large-scale apartments over four levels.

This approach meant that inclusions such as high ceilings, wide hallways, and private terraces could all be accommodated. The top-level of Fawkner House is split between two grand penthouses, while the basement includes private lock-up garages for each residence. Framing the building and the parkland views are a series of lush gardens by Paul Bangay, who like Rob Mills, is also renowned for work on distinguished private residences. Each of Beulah’s projects is finely tuned to its location and the needs of its residents, and Fawkner House is no exception. The result is both an architectural legacy for the Domain Precinct, and a series of residences to be enjoyed for generations.