SIK MUL SUNG Store / unseenbird + layer studio

© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Commercial Architecture, Retail Interiors
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: layer studio, unseenbird
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yongjoon Choi
  • Client : N.THING
  • Branding : N.THING
  • Designer : unseenbird
  • Designer  : layer studio
  • Construction : unseenbird
  • City : Gangnam-gu
  • Country : South Korea
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. N.THING is a company that operates smart farms. They have built a container system on the outskirts of the city to run their farms. A container farm was brought into a building in the city center to expand the business targeting businesses to individual customers. The company creates a brand called SIKMULSUNG and provides vegetables grown in smart farms to customers. The meaning of SIKMULSUNG is plant + planet, a virtual star between Earth and Mars. The name reflects the system that can be cultivated in space. It was branded with the big dream of a company that builds a farm on Mars.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The message this store wants to deliver to customers is to experience a series of processes from growing, harvesting, cooking, and eating in one place. Conveyor plates were installed in the store to convey this experience. The cultivation room was made with the system built by N.THING and finished with glass to show the environment as it is. You can see the plants growing in the waterway under artificial light and the person taking care of them. Vegetables grown here are harvested and used as ingredients for salads and ice cream, and when customers order, food is delivered via a conveyor. Circular plates rotating on their long axis make you imagine a planet in orbit. It is also installed above the bar, providing pleasure to customers who enjoy dining.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The vegetables of SIKMULSUNG are free from soil and sunlight due to technology. The main finish is stainless steel so that you can feel the artificial environment in the store. It is advantageous for maintaining cleanliness, and it is emphasized that the vegetables come from nature. Similarly, the floor finished with red tiny pebbles is a contrasting color to green and has the red sand of Mars as a background. Based on this story, red and green were used to compose the space, and materials such as acrylic were changed within the same color to make it less monotonous.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:54 Apgujeong-ro 42-gil, Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

unseenbird
layer studio
Cite: "SIK MUL SUNG Store / unseenbird + layer studio" 08 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978112/sik-mul-sung-store-unseenbird-plus-layer-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

