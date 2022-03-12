We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Switzerland
  5. Pavillion Smart Training / Martin Handley, Yann Junod, Nicola Schürch

Pavillion Smart Training / Martin Handley, Yann Junod, Nicola Schürch

Save this project
Pavillion Smart Training / Martin Handley, Yann Junod, Nicola Schürch
Save this picture!
© Tazio Choun
© Tazio Choun

© Tazio Choun© Tazio Choun© Tazio Choun© Yann Junod+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium
Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tazio Choun
© Tazio Choun
Save this picture!
© Yann Junod
© Yann Junod

Text description provided by the architects. The Smart Training Pavilion is located at the heart of the University of Lausanne and EPFL Sports Centre. More than a fitness centre, it aims to promote links between the academic community, Olympic athletes, sport sciences and the development of prototypical technologies.

Save this picture!
© Tazio Choun
© Tazio Choun

For the students by the students. The new building stems from an innovative idea: to give an opportunity to the local students to take part in the campus’ extension through a competition organised by the Laboratory of Architecture and Sustainable Technologies (LAST). The winning proposal, designed by Martin Handley, Yann Junod and Nicola Schürch, was selected for the coherency of its contextual and architectural response. The jury also emphasised the successful implementation allowing for the conservation of the large trees, the modular organisation, and the resolutely low-tech approach.

Save this picture!
© Tazio Choun
© Tazio Choun
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Tazio Choun
© Tazio Choun

Sustainability and rationality. The use of wood established itself naturally for its low carbon footprint and local availability and went on to define the overall design. Built upon the existing underground changing rooms, the prefabricated wooden structure is light-weight, easily assembled, and cost-efficient. It creates a timeless and flexible space for an ever-evolving programme and defines the building’s atmosphere and identity.

Save this picture!
© Tazio Choun
© Tazio Choun
Save this picture!
Section - Longitudinal
Section - Longitudinal
Save this picture!
© Tazio Choun
© Tazio Choun

Low-tech approach for a high-tech programme. The largely transparent facade is surrounded by a multi-faceted wooden lattice. Developed as a low-tech and bioclimatic device, the double facade provides optimal natural light and thermal comfort, meeting the highest energetic standards. Beyond its technical performance, the facade became a tool of architectural experimentation and expression to establish visual relations with the surrounding park, provide privacy to its users and express the dynamic nature of its programme. It encourages visitors to walk around it and experience its evolving transparency and character. By night, the light filters through the wooden lattice and the pavilion becomes a glowing beacon in the park. The new pavilion embraces the vision of the university campus as a living laboratory and demonstrates the potential for a contemporary low-tech approach developed by the local academic community. 

Save this picture!
© Nicola Schürch
© Nicola Schürch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1025 Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Martin Handley, Yann Junod, Nicola Schürch
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumSwitzerland
Cite: "Pavillion Smart Training / Martin Handley, Yann Junod, Nicola Schürch" 12 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978099/pavillion-smart-training-martin-handley-yann-junod-nicola-schurch> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream