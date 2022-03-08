We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Beach Slice House / Steffen Welsch Architects

Beach Slice House / Steffen Welsch Architects

© Tatjana Plitt

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Australia
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

"Beach Slice" is a holiday home an hour's drive from Melbourne, and a five-minute walk to the shore of Western Port Bay. Sitting on a bush block, it is humble and relaxed, designed to holiday. A place to hang your hat, it is also suitable as a place to retire.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Plan
Plan
Plan
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

A home away from home serves two main purposes: enjoying a place somewhere else, and escaping daily routines: nature instead of town, stars instead of lights, quiet instead of noise, casual instead of organised, social instead of insular (or vice versa), leisure instead of work. Given that holiday homes sit on prime real estate, there is a temptation to move away from the traditional fibro shack towards an oversized 'substantial' building showcasing sophisticated details and a sense of luxury that may as well be an extension of the place one is trying to escape from.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

"Beach Slice" resists that temptation. Our building almost hides in its bush setting and appears effortless and simple - although it is far from that. It is a manifestation of ‘quiet architecture’: a building that may go unnoticed at first sight but reveals itself gradually and becomes appreciated over time.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

We intended 'Beach Slice' to be 'Architecture as Background', a phrase coined by the Viennese architect Hermann Czech. Czech said, 'Architecture shall not impose on you. The user must not notice it, it should appear to have always been like this.'

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Project gallery

Steffen Welsch Architects
Steffen Welsch Architects
Office

Products

WoodBrick

