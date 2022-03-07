Casa BTT / Salamanca Arquitetos

+ 21

Houses • Brazil Architects : Salamanca Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 380 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alutol , Artemol , Cadeiras Rosa , Coral , Decorações Marisa , Drenopar , Palimanan , Portinari , Produtos de Impermeabilização , Renomad , Revestone , Rodapé de Aluminio , Royal Pedras , Tomadas e Interruptores , Viscardi

Lead Architects : Carlos Eduardo Salamanca, Gabriela Maria Pastório

Landscape Project : Espaço Brasil Paisagismo

Landscape Execution : L&L Paisagismo

Sounding : HC Geo Infra

Exposed Slab Waterproofing : I.Eng do Brasil

Painting : Frank Augusto Angelo

Hydraulic Execution : Hidráulica Perusso

Contractor : RF Klein Construtora

Infraestrutura De Ar Condicionado : Artec

Country : Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The BTT House is located in a quiet wooded residential area in the city of Toledo/PR, where the landscape builds natural murals in all the plot directions. The implantation of the building aimed to capture the best of these aspects. The clients are a couple and a young son with the desire to increase the family. The main demand was to create comfortable and spacious spaces to receive guests. From this, it was created a social area on the ground floor consisting of a living room, dining room, and kitchen all integrated but with the possibility of being divided when convenient. All these rooms, besides communicating with each other, are also open to the outside through large sliding glass doors, which, when opened, dissolve the limits between interior and exterior.

The second-floor refuges the intimate area of the residence, consisting of three large bedrooms. This floor is organized in a pure volume marked by a muxarabi shrimp holder, which gives privacy while allowing the light and ventilation to permeate its voids. Such elements give the walls and floor unique designs formed by light and shadow every morning.

The construction method chosen was fundamental to materialize the wishes of the project. A prestressed slab structure allowed large spans, resulting in cleaner spaces. To compose the surrounding landscape, natural materials were prioritized. Wood is the main protagonist of the house, it is present in all spaces, sometimes on the floor, sometimes on the ceiling, in the internal and external areas. Another widely used material was the natural stone, in various forms of finishing. In addition to the architecture project, our team was responsible for interior and lighting projects. In this way, it was possible to think about the house as a whole since its creation.