We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa BTT / Salamanca Arquitetos

Casa BTT / Salamanca Arquitetos

Save this project
Casa BTT / Salamanca Arquitetos

© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects : Salamanca Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alutol, Artemol, Cadeiras Rosa, Coral, Decorações Marisa, Drenopar, Palimanan, Portinari, Produtos de Impermeabilização, Renomad, Revestone, Rodapé de Aluminio, Royal Pedras, Tomadas e Interruptores, Viscardi
  • Lead Architects : Carlos Eduardo Salamanca, Gabriela Maria Pastório
  • Landscape Project : Espaço Brasil Paisagismo
  • Landscape Execution : L&L Paisagismo
  • Sounding : HC Geo Infra
  • Exposed Slab Waterproofing : I.Eng do Brasil
  • Painting : Frank Augusto Angelo
  • Hydraulic Execution : Hidráulica Perusso
  • Contractor : RF Klein Construtora
  • Infraestrutura De Ar Condicionado : Artec
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The BTT House is located in a quiet wooded residential area in the city of Toledo/PR, where the landscape builds natural murals in all the plot directions. The implantation of the building aimed to capture the best of these aspects. The clients are a couple and a young son with the desire to increase the family. The main demand was to create comfortable and spacious spaces to receive guests. From this, it was created a social area on the ground floor consisting of a living room, dining room, and kitchen all integrated but with the possibility of being divided when convenient. All these rooms, besides communicating with each other, are also open to the outside through large sliding glass doors, which, when opened, dissolve the limits between interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The second-floor refuges the intimate area of the residence, consisting of three large bedrooms. This floor is organized in a pure volume marked by a muxarabi shrimp holder, which gives privacy while allowing the light and ventilation to permeate its voids. Such elements give the walls and floor unique designs formed by light and shadow every morning.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Section - B
Section - B
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The construction method chosen was fundamental to materialize the wishes of the project. A prestressed slab structure allowed large spans, resulting in cleaner spaces. To compose the surrounding landscape, natural materials were prioritized. Wood is the main protagonist of the house, it is present in all spaces, sometimes on the floor, sometimes on the ceiling, in the internal and external areas. Another widely used material was the natural stone, in various forms of finishing. In addition to the architecture project, our team was responsible for interior and lighting projects. In this way, it was possible to think about the house as a whole since its creation.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Salamanca Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa BTT / Salamanca Arquitetos" [Casa BTT / Salamanca Arquitetos] 07 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978003/casa-btt-salamanca-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream