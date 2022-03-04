House R / Eek en Dekkers

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. The client was clear from the very first meeting: they did not want a special house. Or not as a goal in itself. The focus had to be the quality of living for the family. Apart from that, the budget was a reason to build pragmatically. We were confident that these principles would lead to an esthetical quality and would unexpectedly produce a special result. To meet the clients' requirements, we chose to use industrial building methods to create a large volume in the form of a barn. The various residential functions are, as it were, composed within the building volume.

As a basis, we made a basement under the barn one meter above ground level. The living spaces in the basement have become a kind of garden room because of the windows, which protrude into the green garden-like loopholes. The basement is connected to the floors by open staircases.

The family lives connected in the whole house, but sleeping, working, playing and the entrance can be closed off with doors, which allows for privacy when wanted. Because of the somewhat higher location and the fact that the house is placed backward in relation to the neighbors, there is more and longer sun around the house and the garden plays an important role at both the front and the back.

Despite the industrial construction where the steel construction covered with corrugated aluminum cladding with slender profiles determines the image, the house is almost energy neutral. Under the corrugated skin, it is a pragmatic modern house.