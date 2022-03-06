We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. Maison New Farm Multi-residential Complex / Graya + Joe Adsett Architects

Maison New Farm Multi-residential Complex / Graya + Joe Adsett Architects

Save this project
Maison New Farm Multi-residential Complex / Graya + Joe Adsett Architects

© David Chatfield© David Chatfield© David Chatfield© David Chatfield+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
New Farm, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

The Iconic Maison New Farm – The Epitome of Living and Breathing Architecture - The concept of Maison was born, and a brief was conceived to deliver something completely innovative to the suburb, some of the main design elements encompassing soft curves, plank form concrete, and a major focus on landscaping. The core focus of Maison was the environment and adding a living, breathing piece of architecture that added significant aesthetic value to the New Farm streetscape. Yes, Maison had to offer residents unrivaled luxury internally, but it also had to give back to the suburb in terms of its presence.

Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

Our vision for Maison is evident just by looking at the stunning photos taken of the project. The brutal aesthetic of the surrounding buildings is instantly softened by Maison’s bespoke curved planter boxes which were a first of its kind for this project. The level of detail (and commitment to the project brief) is evident when looking closely at the planter boxes with their ‘wood form’ look further elevating Maison’s façade. Unlike other projects in the area, significant time and effort were invested in the 'luscious' landscape design of Maison. 

Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

Given it was a key design feature of the development, and a major selling point, Graya ensured the long-term viability of the landscaping by selecting a range of drought-tolerant plants as well as implementing a grey-water reticulation system to minimize the water usage of the building - another major sustainability point of the project. Maintaining a green building can be challenging and costly if not implemented correctly. We've spent time designing a system that is viable for the long-term but also does not compromise on the aesthetic of the building design inside and out.

Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

 One of the most eye-catching elements of this project is the juxtaposition it creates between old and new architecture and just how far Brisbane has come along in terms of building design. This commitment to design excellence is a consistent theme - with each of the beautifully appointed luxury sky homes featuring carefully curated, and high-end, fittings and fixtures as you'd expect with a development of this caliber.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Graya
Courtesy of Graya

Residents also have access to a fully-functional rooftop community area and pool which enjoys commanding city and river views. Maison is evidence that multi-residential buildings do not have to conform to the normal standard, that not all of a project's budget has to go into the internal fit-out. Sometimes, investing time and effort into the facade of a building is worth the reward in terms of its impact on elevating the streetscape of a suburb.

Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield
Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

At Graya, we're not interested in knocking out run-of-the-mill developments with a pure focus on cramming as many units in as possible. We want to deliver iconic architecture projects that elevate our city - that contribute to the community in terms of their aesthetic. We feel there is a gap in this high-end multi-residential market, and we're looking forward to executing more design-led owner-occupied projects in the years to come.

Save this picture!
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:New Farm QLD 4005, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Joe Adsett Architects
Office
Graya
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialAustralia
Cite: "Maison New Farm Multi-residential Complex / Graya + Joe Adsett Architects" 06 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977875/maison-new-farm-multi-residential-complex-graya-plus-joe-adsett-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream