World
Tiny Modules/ SET Ideas

Tiny Modules/ SET Ideas

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Argentina
  • Architects : SET Ideas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Isover, Acqua system, Adobe, Aluar, Bagnara, FV, HM Maderas, Luz design, Mármoles Colón, Roca, San Pietro, Ternium, Trimble
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Tiny living, better living. Where does the smell of coffee live more intensely? In a large cup of coffee with milk or in a cup of ristretto? Clearly, the well is the result of our search for new ways of living. We give an efficient response to interior spatiality and the use of resources and spaces so that with fewer elements, we live better.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

These are two modular works, two houses in particular contexts, with particular situations and with specific designs for each case, but with pre-agreed standards and modulations that facilitate the process and the way in which it was built and designed.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The proposal from the studio is to industrialize architecture and everything that concerns it, this is how we managed to streamline the processes, and therefore the results. We approach each design from a preconceived basis, but we are flexible in its design to be able to customize each case according to the tastes and preferences of the client but in a more efficient and simpler way.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In this way, the interior space is simple, but the implementation is everything and each case shows its profile. Likewise, the interior terminations correspond in each case to the context of each module. Both start in tune with an environment to achieve the minimum incidence, and as you will see, the minimum is a concept that is governed as a premise for all the decisions made in both cases.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Axonometría
Axonometría
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

About this office
SET Ideas
Office

Cite: "Tiny Modules/ SET Ideas" [Módulos tiny / SET Ideas] 03 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977825/tiny-modules-set-ideas> ISSN 0719-8884

