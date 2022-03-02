We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Office of Soil Waste Management / Supra-Simplicities

Office of Soil Waste Management / Supra-Simplicities

Save this project
Office of Soil Waste Management / Supra-Simplicities

© Dirk Heindoerfer© Dirk Heindoerfer© Dirk Heindoerfer© Dirk Heindoerfer+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Workshop, Offices
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects : Supra-Simplicities
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dirk Heindoerfer
  • Lead Architect : Han Kuo
  • Design Team : Hsu NaiYuan, Lu ShinYu
  • Architects : Supra-Simplicities
  • Country : Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer

Text description provided by the architects. This small project humbly sits in the countryside, approximately a one-hour drive from the center of Kaohsiung City, a southern metropolis in Taiwan. Commissioned by a client who owns a 1.27-hectare land for soil waste management and treatment, the major request was simple yet crucial that they expected this building to become the place where they could survey the whole site and be capable of immediately understanding the actual situation at any moment.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer

This small box-like building is not only their watchhouse but also functions as an administrative office in an attempt to monitor working progress and organization of the whole area; Consequently, the design should be open without any visual obstacle to disrupt their supervision. Hence, the relationship between the office and the landscape of soil waste is the primary essence of design.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer

Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer

Frequently occupied by multiple types of heavy-duty “objects”, including trucks and excavators, the office is depicted as one of the family members, especially as parenthood looking after other mobile equipment and vehicle. By deliberately comparing the scale of all moving objects, from biggest vehicles to smallest ones, like hydraulic table carts, the design of the office is intentionally optimized in a similar scale and size. 

Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer

The building consists of two levels with two distinctive characteristics, transparency and opaqueness, focusing outward and inward respectively. The first level as an administrative office is mainly a circular space enclosed by transparent glass in order to keep it visually open, giving an almost 360-degree panoramic view of the surrounding field and extending visual angle; the second level is an opaque solid volume for the archive and storage, floating above the ground floor by stacking upon the transparent office space. It’s cladded by stainless-steel corrugated sheets, neutrally reflecting the environment and sky on the façade surface. Semi-outdoor shading space under the “metal box” also offers a great place to rest in the semi-tropical climate of Taiwan.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Heindoerfer
© Dirk Heindoerfer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kaohsiung City, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Supra-Simplicities
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopOfficesTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Office of Soil Waste Management / Supra-Simplicities" 02 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977731/office-of-soil-waste-management-supra-simplicities> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream