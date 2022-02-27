We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Le Safran 50 Housing Units / ALTA

Le Safran 50 Housing Units / ALTA

Le Safran 50 Housing Units / ALTA

© Gaëtan Chevrier

  Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Sené, France
  Architects : ALTA
  Area :  3148
  Year :  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs :Gaëtan Chevrier
  Client : Crédit Agricole Immobilier - Bretagne Habitat Sud
  City : Sené
  Country : France
© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

The site of the ZAC Coeur de Poulfanc in Séné presents an exceptional quality of landscape. Its gentle topography (seen to the right of our site) and its woodland framing make it a very characterful site. These elements are highlighted by the architecture and volumetry of the buildings. The design and conception of the project is based on an initial idea postulated as a statement: ‘Above all else, not to work against the existing landscape by enforcing on it a residential model, but to propose a development of the built environment that is in keeping with the natural qualities of the site’.

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

We worked on a "landscaped" project in consultation with the urban requirements of the ZAC. Leaning heavily on the physical presence of the site, it was essential to respect the geographical situation in which our project is to be inserted. This is achieved by the careful choice of simple and durable materials (low maintenance), resulting in a quality and long-lasting architecture. The rainwater management system contributing to keeping the building elevations in good condition. 

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier
Plan
Plan
Section
Section
© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

We have sought to limit the blocking impact of the elevations in favor of depth, porosity and developed views revealing the sites interior. This method permits the articulation and development of public spaces, in particular the "Coulée Verte" and the urban alleys within the heart of the plot. This gives us control over the smooth transition between the public and private spaces. 

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

The organization of the buildings ground floors around a system of ‘crossing halls’ ensures a visual continuity between the heart of the site and the promenade or street view.

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

In general terms our aim is to optimize the orientation of the dwellings and their relationship with the views of both the urban and natural and landscapes. 

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

We sought a global orientation which would allow all the dwellings to profit from a ‘view’ while at the same time minimizing the impact on the surrounding landscape and achieving a certain harmony with the neighbouring buildings.

Facade South 01
Facade South 01

Each of our building faces towards the landscaped heart of the plot which is densely planted to provide a coherent link with the natural environment. The porosity and visual blocking of the buildings facilitates the creation of a welcoming relationship between the sites heart and the outside spaces. 

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

All of the apartments have an orientation to either the south, west or east and a number have views in two or more of these directions, principally the larger apartments. This arrangement permits an appreciation of the views, far and near, of the surrounding countryside. 

© Gaëtan Chevrier
© Gaëtan Chevrier

Project location

Address:Sené, France

Cite: "Le Safran 50 Housing Units / ALTA" 27 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

