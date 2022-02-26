E Poolhouse / Habif Architects

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Project Team : Hakan Habif, Setenay Erkul

Architects : Habif Architects

City : İstanbul

Country : Turkey

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

‘E Pool House’ Project, located in Istanbul, aims to create a calming & cosy living space in the area created by taking advantage of the elevation difference of the land. It is built with steel structure and nestles into the volume.

Facade is covered with greenery and blended with nature. It consists of an open plan living area, bathroom and storage. Sitting, dining and fireplace areas form an intimate unity in relation to each other. With its wide joinery facade facing the linear pool in front of it, it lets the daylight in in the best way possible.

In the place where materials such as wood and concrete are used in their natural state, it is desired to achieve a peaceful, comfortable atmosphere that carries its residents away from the reality of the city. With its three-dimensional, textured natural finish, the fireplace is a unique, here-only element of the interior. It is an all-season escape space in the city with its qualified, airy, bright ambiance.