World
E Poolhouse / Habif Architects

E Poolhouse / Habif Architects

© Vangelis Paterakis

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
İstanbul, Turkey
  • Architects : Habif Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Vangelis Paterakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JUNG, Delta Light, Fantini, Schuco, Tal Lighting
© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis

‘E Pool House’ Project, located in Istanbul, aims to create a calming & cosy living space in the area created by taking advantage of the elevation difference of the land. It is built with steel structure and nestles into the volume.

© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis
Plan
Plan
© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis

Facade is covered with greenery and blended with nature. It consists of an open plan living area, bathroom and storage. Sitting, dining and fireplace areas form an intimate unity in relation to each other. With its wide joinery facade facing the linear pool in front of it, it lets the daylight in in the best way possible.

© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis

In the place where materials such as wood and concrete are used in their natural state, it is desired to achieve a peaceful, comfortable atmosphere that carries its residents away from the reality of the city. With its three-dimensional, textured natural finish, the fireplace is a unique, here-only element of the interior. It is an all-season escape space in the city with its qualified, airy, bright ambiance. 

© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis

Project gallery

