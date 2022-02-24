We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Number 6 House / Black Rabbit Architecture + Interiors

Number 6 House / Black Rabbit Architecture + Interiors

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Aldgate, Australia
© Aaron Citti

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of city life and surrounded by the serenity of the Adelaide Hills…number 6, is above all, a place to call home.Gestures to iconic forms from days gone by, the familiarity of homely materials punctuated by ‘blackness’, articulating the interiors and affording the tiered and gloomy original house a new lease on life. With strong lines, framed views, light, and airy spaces, this bold renovation strives to capture the best of mid-century modernist style, Scandinavian warmth, and an amazing location.

© Aaron Citti
Plan
© Aaron Citti

The alterations and additions of number 6 form the first stage of a broader master plan of the site. With the siting of the existing house already established, it was crucial that any architectural maneuverers made, were not only complementary to the siting but more importantly, heightened the experience of it.

© Aaron Citti

Emphasizing the roof pitch through the mansard roof aims to solidify the existing elements as extensions of the ridge that the house runs along and combined with the terracing of the landscape works to bed the bold architecture down into its context. Stepping the floor plate through the addition allowed for increased views down the valley whilst not increasing the bulk of the central addition. The external weatherboard, maxline cladding, and raw concrete paving offer ques to a more rural form of architecture, balancing the contemporary form. A result is a striking approach to the building that is large but contextually grounded.

© Aaron Citti
Section B
© Aaron Citti

The central ‘addition’ serves as the Kitchen, Living, Dining and conceals the service areas of the butler'spantry, laundry, and powder room. This central space separates the parent's wing from that of the young teenagers ‘retreat’. The reworking of the existing ‘bones’ allowed us to minimize the amount of ‘addition’.

© Aaron Citti
© Aaron Citti

Architecture and interior design evolved together via an in-house collaboration. Interior design and architecture go hand in hand and an incredibly close relationship between these professions is imperative to holistic design outcomes. A tightly knit project team was integral to the success of any project. a close working relationship engineer allowed us to distill a structural solution that accommodated large spans and cantilevers constructed using conventional framing methodology. contribution of others, including engineers, landscape architects, artists, and other specialists to achieve this outcome.

© Aaron Citti

We have reinvigorated a tired, ‘poky’ poorly planned, and non-contextual building, and created a well-appointed and accommodating family home. Outside of the list of spatial accommodations, the Owner desired a house that serviced their day-to-day lives, could play host to a great dinner party, and above else would be home.

© Aaron Citti

Black Rabbit Architecture + Interiors
