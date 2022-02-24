We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Parking House in Dolni Brezany / Fránek Architects

Parking House in Dolni Brezany / Fránek Architects

Save this project
Parking House in Dolni Brezany / Fránek Architects

© Petr Polák© Petr Polák© Petr Polák© Petr Polák+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Parking
Dolní Břežany, Czech Republic
  • Architects : Fránek Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8132
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Petr Polák, Pavel Kučera
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Doka, SAFEROAD Plzeň, myLIGHT
  • Lead Architects : Zdenek Franek
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Petr Polák
© Petr Polák

Text description provided by the architects. The two-storey building completely from reinforced concrete will allow parking up to 200 cars on three levels. On the plan it forms a triangle with one convexly curved side, it follows the slope of the land and respects the terrain. The layout contains parking spaces with a ramp and two communication cores. The facade from the north consists of road barriers with ventilation functions. These barriers are bent to the facade radius = bends.

Save this picture!
© Petr Polák
© Petr Polák

The facades of the east and south are from reinforced concrete with small ventilation holes with diverse patterns and will allow climbing plants to grow. These openings in the wall are constructed from fragments of road barriers, the same type such as on the north facade and they are used as lost formwork. They are welded together with different angles.

Save this picture!
© Petr Polák
© Petr Polák
Save this picture!
© Petr Polák
© Petr Polák
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

They protect family houses in the immediate vicinity of the parking house from the dazzling car headlights at night. Inside these holes creates filtered interior lighting, scattered fragmented light, similar to what we know from the Orient. Elements of hot-dip galvanized barriers are used in a way that optically and expressively connect all three facades of the building.

Save this picture!
© Pavel Kučera
© Pavel Kučera
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pavel Kučera
© Pavel Kučera

The LED lighting placed on the barriers of the northern facade refers to the long exposure car passage. The pond in front of the parking house collects rainwater and thus helps retention to utilize water. The three roofs at the highest level of the building are covered with vegetation. The whole building should drown in the green in the future.

Save this picture!
© Petr Polák
© Petr Polák

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dolní Břežany, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fránek Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationParkingCzech Republic
Cite: "Parking House in Dolni Brezany / Fránek Architects" 24 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977330/parking-house-in-dolni-brezany-franek-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream