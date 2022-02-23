We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Desert Jewel Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

Desert Jewel Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

Save this project
Desert Jewel Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

© Kevin Brost© Kevin Brost© Kevin Brost© Kevin Brost+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Paradise Valley, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

Text description provided by the architects. From afar, the structure is tucked behind a unique rock outcropping along the southern region of the site. Following the meandering driveway, this hidden jewel reveals itself through the careful placement and layout of the home which preserves and celebrates this natural feature rather than imposing itself upon the rock formation. A simple material palette of split face block and integral color stucco help integrate our Desert Jewel Residence into this rich hillside site.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

To increase the natural open space on the property, the programming of the home is stacked with the primary social areas are on the upper floor. Spanning across a submerged main entry and garage, the entertainment spaces, terrace, primary bedrooms, and office have extraordinary and uninterrupted views of their surroundings. Inside, a cascading cantilevered staircase of wood backdropped by a stone-clad wall leads one from the foyer up to the main level.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost
Save this picture!
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

Upon arrival at the great room, one is greeted with a light-filled space with spectacular views to the mountains beyond while soft daylight filters through the clerestories above. The interiors feature a minimalist palette composed of ground concrete floors, natural stone, high gloss cabinetry, and dark bronze anodized accents.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

The expansive glass in the great room is supported by structural glass fins to minimize view obstruction. This defines a circulation area to the family room and kitchen which features sliding glass doors that disappear behind the fireplace or stack to one side for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

Outdoor living includes various areas for gathering, lounging, or enjoying the ambiance of the fire feature are arranged around the L-shaped pool. By placing the pool at this level, well above the natural grade, a negative edge appearance is provided reflecting panoramic vistas beyond.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost
Save this picture!
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kendle Design Collaborative
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Desert Jewel Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative" 23 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977266/desert-jewel-residence-kendle-design-collaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream