Villa Ingarö / Max Holst Arkitektkontor

19

Landscapeing, Architecture, Interior Design : Max Holst

Energy, Ventillation : Michael Wärn

City : Ingarö

Country : Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on a hill with magnificent pine trees and dynamic topography on an island in the Stockholm archipelago. The idea to place the house on plinths floating above the granite mainly came from an aesthetical and conceptual point of view but also for practical reasons since the ground floor level had to be raised above the existing ground level to enable a smooth entrance to the site by car and further into the building by foot. This worked well with me and my clients´ wish to leave the landscape surrounding the house as intact as possible.

The spatial configuration allows the use of the rooms to alter over the years. The main living space connects a separate room that can be used as a guest room, study, or even master bedroom suite with a bathroom and terrace with a series of smaller rooms in a row. Each part of the building has direct visual and physical access to terraces and nature. A small separate building helps define outdoor spaces as well as offers a secluded place for work.

The construction principles are simple but efficient. Square in situ cast concrete plinths carries the load of the house and connects it to the ground. The roof construction is inspired by industrial buildings with visible load-bearing glulam beams and glass foam insulation on a layer of plywood.

This adds a material quality and sturdiness to the interior spaces as well as a clear tectonic rhythm. All walls are made as wooden frames. The outside is clad in wooden panel treated with tar paint and the inside is in gypsum stucco. The window frames are natural wood on the inside and aluminum on the outside.