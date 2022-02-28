We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Pinto Bessa II / depA architects

Pinto Bessa II / depA architects

Save this project
Pinto Bessa II / depA architects

© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Oporto, Portugal
  • Architects : depA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Campos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Primus Vitória, TopCer, Castro Woods, Sanitana, W7
  • Lead Architects : Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo, Luis Sobral, Francisco Pinto
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Rua de Pinto Bessa, located on the eastern edge of the city of Porto, was planned at the end of the 19th century as a structuring road that could connect the consolidated city to the new main train station of the city, Campanhã. Due to its importance, its generous profile aspired the construction and densification in height of the two fronts. This housing block aim to respond to this urban intention. Occupying an awainting plot of land at the street, it extends along the entire length of the plot, taking advantage of the height defined by the visible buildings and creating a new facade metric that respects the vertical proportion of the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

The building has a rough and honest design that highlights its own structure, interleaved with glass panes that aim to maximize the entry of light and expand the chances of interior occupation. At the limit one can consider that what is designed is mainly the bones of the building for what a interior layout - that can be changed - is proposed. The facades react to the surroundings and to the sun exposure. To the north, facing Rua de Pinto Bessa, there is a structural grid in exposed concret that rests in a base in softened concrete. The last floor assumes the exception and transition between neighboring buildings. To the south – facing the courtyard - the large glazed windows that allow to take advantage of the sunlight are juxtaposed with a metal structure that joins the guardrails of variable depth. These grids, which generously extend the living space to the outside, create an expressive play that maximizes the solar capture of the outdoor area and controls the sun exposure of the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Over the 7 floors there is the possibility of housing 17 apartments, 3 on each standard floor, with two exceptions being the lower and upper limits of the building. The interior layout that is associated with the structural grid is assumed as ephemeral, offering the building the possibility of adjusting to new future configurations.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Oporto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
depA architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
Cite: "Pinto Bessa II / depA architects" [Edifício Residencial Pinto Bessa II / depA architects] 28 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977263/pinto-bessa-ii-depa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream